In #BOSSIPSounds news, an emerging female rapper hailing from Florida is sharing an inspirational message about her storied life that took her from the streets to the stage.

Formerly known as Dhatt Babii, Marilyn “Gutta Queen” Richardson, rose from a challenging upbringing in Fort Lauderdale to a mother, grandmother, and independent artist who wants to share her music with the world.

A press release reports that songs like her recent single “Nowhere”, her “Suicide Freestyle”, and “Kick Rocks” showcase Gutta Queen’s versatility and artistry, solidifying her as a rising star in the rap game. Not only an artist, Queen prides herself on being a serial entrepreneur who overcame street life and transformed herself into the evolving woman she is today. That woman sells lip gloss, releases music, and has a podcast. She’s also nominated for 2024 Female Artist of the Year by ATL! Raps.

“When I say I’m proud of never giving up on my dreams when a lot of you counted me out, look at God and my determination,” she recently said.

Gutta Queen’s music reflects her “experiences and journey”, adding depth and authenticity to her artistry. After growing up in a household that included 11 children, this raptress went from rapping discreetly to finding the confidence to bring her gifts to the limelight.

The confidence helped Gutta land an independent contract with Miche Music and led to performances in New York, Atlanta, and Florida where she shared stages with the likes of Gucci Mane and Jackie O.

“Her dedication to her craft and ability to overcome obstacles make her a role model for women everywhere,” reads an official release. “Through her music, Marilyn not only entertains but also inspires others to pursue their dreams no matter your age or gender.”

This Queen’s reign is just beginning.

Check out Gutta Queen below.