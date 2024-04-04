Bossip Video

Michelle Obama is using Beyoncé’s messaging in Cowboy Carter as an opportunity to tell fans to use their voices.

The former First Lady of the United States took to Instagram this week to congratulate Beyoncé on being a “record-breaker and history-maker.”

Obama praised the “RIIVERDANCE” singer for “helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture” before using the opportunity to talk about this year’s upcoming presidential election. The Chicago native pointed her 57 million followers to her “When We All Vote” website to register, going on to say that the process can be completed “in the time it takes you to listen to your favorite song on the album.”

“Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically,” Obama wrote in her caption. “This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.” She continued, “Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change.”

To conclude her post, she pointed to lyrics in Beyoncé’s “YA YA” while telling her followers to “keep the faith” and “VOTE!”

Michelle Obama’s post comes as Beyoncé drops the “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix)” along with a cryptic new website.

The 32-time Grammy winner released a re-imagined new version of her record-breaking hit on Thursday, which coincided with a new website, beencountry.com. Of course, the new website has many fans thinking Bey is gearing up for a new tour announcement, which has the BeyHive waiting with bated breath for an actual reveal.

