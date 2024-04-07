A Summer House stunner told BOSSIP that joining Bravo’s boldest and bougie bunch in Martha’s Vineyard was a fun “memory-making” ride. She also spoke on girl code amid her friend’s controversial decision to permit her to pursue someone she previously hooked up with.

“There’s too many fish to be out here sharing,” said the outspoken southern belle.

Noelle Hughley is the newest addition to the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard crew and she’s already making waves with watchers.

In season two, the bubbly beauty joins Jasmine, Jordan, Preston, Bria, Summer, Alex, Amir, Shanice, and Nick for a summer of kicking it at the vineyard and bonding by the beach.

According to Bravo watchers, they’re enjoying seeing the Southern Belle on their screen and they think she’s a hilarious, great addition to the cast.

Noelle Hughley Talks The Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Hookup Between Summer & Alex

Throughout season two, the ATLien will continue forming friendships within the group that she was invited to join by her homegirl, Summer. And while she came in as Summer’s friend, there’s buzz brewing about whether or not a certain castmate Summer “hung out with” is off-limits.

As previously reported Summer informed the group during a dramatic outburst that she and fellow #SummerHouseMV star Alex hooked up after he neglected to invite her to an event.

An upset Summer told Alex (and the whole house) that she was especially disappointed because Alex had been “inside her”…

but despite that, she still permitted Noelle to pursue the creative director.

Summer recently told our sister site Global Grind that her passing Alex off to Noelle is “no big deal” because she was never interested in anything more than a casual situation with him.

“I was never checking for Alex like, that because I never wanted that type of commitment with him,” said Summer. “I was like, ‘We’ve hung out, but there’s nothing there, so if you want to pursue that please [do]. Who’s to say that — because we’re adults, we do adult things — I don’t want that to get in the way of what could be. He could be the love of your life. That is not the person for me, so I am big enough to not stand in the way. Just because we’ve engaged in activities, doesn’t mean that he’s mine forever.” “Why does it even matter anymore? To me, I don’t care,” she added.

According to Noelle, however, she was immediately turned off when she learned the true nature of Alex and Summer’s relationship because she thinks there are “too many fish in the sea” to pursue the same person. Mind you, she completely missed Summer’s “inside me” dinner outburst and thought her friend only”hung out” with Alex fully clothed.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed,” Noelle told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about the situation. “She [Summer] was the person who introduced me to the show so I was in communication with her all the time leading up to this. I was just like, ‘Hey watching you on the show last year, it looked like you and Alex did hit it off. What is that like now because I have seen him in person and he is attractive.'” “So I’m being aware that if we are in the house if that is something where we connect I would want to know what that situation was prior [and] she told me I had nothing to worry about. She said they were just hanging out and my definition of hanging out is strictly hanging out because if I say I’m hanging out with my girls, I’m hanging out with my family we’re not knocking boots. “

“So the fact that I wasn’t provided that information, I feel like she wasn’t keeping it real with me,” Noelle continued. “I’m not asking for details, but what I am asking for is for you to just let me know, like, ‘Hey, me and him did have a history prior. You can do whatever you want with that information.'” Because I get it there are friendships where there are different rules and I’m not judging anybody for that, to each his own. But for me and how I like to operate, there’s too many men out here–there’s too many fish, too many Branzino to be out here very much sharing the same man.” “I just felt like she just kind of like stuck me out there and left me out to dry. Now I’m having to think about like how this might be portrayed as me being a backstabbing friend.”

Noelle Hughley Talks Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Friendships

Despite what could be a sticky situation considering the Alex/Summer hookup, Noelle told BOSSIP that she had a great time at the summertime sanctuary where Amir “embraced her as a sister”, she enjoyed her “Capricorn sister” Jordan and bonded with Bria over their mutual “good energy.”

“If you only knew my story, I feel like God allowed things to happen and even the memories I’ve made from this–I got some girls, these are my girls, like I’m riding at dawn!” Noelle told BOSSIP. “But also I was vulnerable and I put myself out there, which if you would’ve asked me five years ago to do this, I might’ve been more timid. I might’ve been more reserved where I wasn’t authentically being myself and the fact that I feel like I shed new skin, I’m just embracing this moment as it is what it is and just give it your best shot.” “I feel good about this,” she added. “From the good, to he bad, I’m just thankful for everything and the memories that I really will be able to cherish.”

Watch our exclusive with Noelle Hughley!

A new episode of Summer House Martha’s Vineyard airs tonight, Sunday, April 7 at 9 EST on Bravo.