The National Black Arts Festival (NBAF)recently hosted its 18th Annual “Fine Art + Fashion Benefit” and some of Atlanta’s most stylish stunned on the carpet.

Held at the Atlanta History Center and sponsored by Neiman Marcus, the evening included food, fashion designers, student scholarships, dancing, and more, all in the name of highlighting black art.

Seen on the scene were City of Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens…

Monyetta Shaw (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, Derek J (Fashion Queens), and Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture David Manuel.

A press release reports that James Keith was awarded the Designer Extraordinaire Award and the inaugural Radcliffe Bailey Award for Excellence in Visual Arts was introduced in honor of the late visual artist Radcliffe Bailey, and given to visual artist Marilyn Nance.

His mother, brother, and wife were also among the special guests in attendance. In tribute to Bailey, there was a moving dance performance originally created by ADAMA and Komanse’ Dance Theatre for the High Museum entitled, “Permanent: EW, SN.”

The evening also included Neiman Marcus fashion highlights from the event’s title sponsor of 14 years and tunes provided by DJ Princess Cut.

NBAF is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to expose, educate, engage and entertain audiences by presenting and supporting the art and artists of African descent.

NBAF is committed to continuing its legacy of providing stellar artistic and educational programs across the disciplines of music, dance, film, theatre, visual and literary arts.