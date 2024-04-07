Bossip Video

Ari Fletcher Ari Fletcher recently lit X up by publicly ending her relationship with rapper MoneyBagg Yo. However, it looks like Ari is still in love after she seemingly changed her mind about her relationship status.

MoneyBagg Yo recently released a music video for his song, Bussin. In the video, the rapper can be seen in several rooms of a mansion. Per usual, he flexes his stacks of cash, loads of jewelry, and large lifestyle. The video also featured his longtime girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

The music video went viral on social media as fans admired the couple. Nevertheless, the couple’s drama was too much for Ari to bear. Hours after the video was released, the mother of one took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with her new relationship status.

“I’m so f***ing single,” she tweeted.

When a fan expressed their confusion, she continued with another tweet, “F**k that song and that video.”

MoneyBagg Yo Shuts Down Ari’s “Single” Status Days Before She Claims They’re “Married

MoneyBagg Yo responded to Ari’s tweet, denying their relationship had ended.

Before Ari’s tweet, the rapper posted to Instagram, praising her after she appeared in his video. However, the influencer doubled down on her position. In a now-deleted tweet, Ari asked her followers what to expect for her first summer as a single woman.

Seemingly, Ari is still in love because just a few hours after her Hot Girl Summer inquiry, she tweeted that she is married and loves MoneyBagg Yo.

She has not made any other statements regarding the short break-up. MoneyBagg Yo never made an official statement, but he may have thrown a little shade Ari’s way when he tweeted his skepticism about people using what he goes through against him.

Several of Ari’s tweets have been deleted, including her tweet about being married to MoneyBagg Yo. Still, her tweets about being single and her disdain for the viral music video remain on her page.

We wish the couple all the best!