That thang THANGIN’

After months of anticipation, famed Fashion Novette Ari Fletcher FINALLY dropped her #CeilingChallenge video featuring copious cake-clapping, boisterous Birkin-flexing, and boo’d up baddie behavior in multiple scenes that immediately sent social media into a FRENZY.

Now, you may recall MoneyBagg Yo initially shutting down Ari’s video despite fans camping out on her IG page but it’s clear he’s a brilliant business man who used the hype surrounding his boo as promo for his upcoming single ‘Bussin’ featuring Rob49.

“B U S S I N” ft . @rob49up 🔥🔥🔥

This Friday 3/29 🔥🔥🔥 SPEAK SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS NOW !! THIS THE WARM UP !! pic.twitter.com/MBTeNsvsJX — DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) March 25, 2024

Ari’s winning #CeilingChallenge comes months after professional InstaBaddies collectively clapped their cakes as part of the super viral challenge (first cousin of the ‘Bussit Challenge‘).

For those tardy to the p-poppin’ party, ‘Ceiling Challenge’ participants taped their phone to the ceiling of their residence (or wherever they were) and recorded themselves twerking to J.I.D.’s hit single “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate.

Oh yes, it was quite the show featuring Instagram’s thickest talent like Mia Mercy, Gracie Bon, and Brittany Renner who knows how to get the people going.

You may recall the polarizing personality, 31, being entangled in one of 2023’s funniest viral moments when 3-time NBA Champion/OG panty-melter Rick Fox, 54, seemingly shot a half-court shot at her after she revealed her body count on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

. @brittanyrennerr: "My dating pool is impressive."@ShannonSharpe: "Expansive?"

Brittany Renner: "I've had sex with 35 guys."

Shannon Sharpe: "Oh, lord!" pic.twitter.com/UirmldTSsZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 27, 2023

In the viral clip, Renner reveals that she “had sex with 35 guys” which clearly caught the attention of Fox who responded, “Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions When she says ‘BLACK’ where do you think she draws the line?’ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50,” in a quote tweet that stirred up hilarious hysteria online.

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

You can watch Brittany’s whole interview with Shannon Sharpe below:

Where Ari’s #CeilingChallenge worth the wait? What other InstaBaddie would you like to see join the challenge? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Ari’s #CeilingChallenge video on the flip.