Today is the rare occurrence of a Solar Eclipse and if we survive it, (we’re kidding–kinda), we have the best cocktails to celebrate the occasion.
Unless you live under a rock you know that the world will experience a Solar Eclipse. According to National Eclipse, the totality of the Eclipse will start at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas, and end in the U.S. around 3:55 p.m. EDT in Lee, Maine.
Here’s a look at the start of totality for major cities, per USA Today, based on NASA data:
Dallas, Texas: 1:40-1:44 p.m. CDT
Idabel, Oklahoma: 1:45-1:49 p.m. CDT
Little Rock, Arkansas: 1:51-1:54 p.m. CDT
Poplar Bluff, Missouri: 1:56-2:00 p.m. CDT
Paducah, Kentucky: 2-2:02 p.m. CDT
Carbondale, Illinois: 1:59-2:03 p.m. CDT
Evansville, Indiana: 2:02-2:05 p.m. CDT
Cleveland, Ohio: 3:13-3:17 p.m. EDT
Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:16-3:20 p.m. EDT
Buffalo, New York: 3:18-3:22 p.m. EDT
Burlington, Vermont: 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT
Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:27-3:30 p.m. EDT
Caribou, Maine: 3:32-3:34 p.m. EDT
What would a Solar Eclipse be without cocktails to celebrate? But remember, it’s only Monday so let’s not get carried away. The only thing that should black out today is the sky, not you.
BOSSIP’s Solar Eclipse Cocktail Guide
Still Strength White Negroni
Ingredients:
1 part Código 1530 Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco Tequila
½ part ginger liquer
½ part Mediterranean Dry Vermouth
2 dashes orange bitters
Dried grapefruit wheel to garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until chilled. Strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with a dried grapefruit wheel.
SKYY Vodka’s Eclipse Espresso
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. SKYY® Infusions Espresso
1 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso
.75 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)
Method: Build in a shaking tin. Shake with plenty of ice and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans in a coupe glass.
Gran Coramino’s Spring Equinox
Ingredients:
2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
.25oz Dolin Genepy
.75oz Fresh Sweet Pea and Pineapple syrup
1oz Lime
2 dashes 80/20 saline
Method: Chill a rocks glass by placing it in the freezer while you prepare your cocktail. Once the syrup is ready, combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake for 6-8 seconds. Double strain over 1 large ice.
The Solar Express
Ingredients:
1 ¼ parts Avión Reserva 44
2 parts Powdered Chile + Lime Seasoning Salt
2 parts Papaya Purée
½ part Fresh Lime Juice
½ part Simple Syrup
¼ part Orange Liqueur
Lime wedge for garnish
Papaya for garnish
Orange wheel for garnish
Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in the chile-lime seasoning salt. Chill glasses in the freezer until ready to serve. Combine all ingredients in the shaker with ice. Strain and serve over ice in chile powder-rimmed glasses. Garnish with lime wedge, papaya, and/or orange wheel.
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.