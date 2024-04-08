Bossip Video

Today is the rare occurrence of a Solar Eclipse and if we survive it, (we’re kidding–kinda), we have the best cocktails to celebrate the occasion.

Unless you live under a rock you know that the world will experience a Solar Eclipse. According to National Eclipse, the totality of the Eclipse will start at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas, and end in the U.S. around 3:55 p.m. EDT in Lee, Maine.

Here’s a look at the start of totality for major cities, per USA Today, based on NASA data: Dallas, Texas: 1:40-1:44 p.m. CDT Idabel, Oklahoma: 1:45-1:49 p.m. CDT Little Rock, Arkansas: 1:51-1:54 p.m. CDT Poplar Bluff, Missouri: 1:56-2:00 p.m. CDT Paducah, Kentucky: 2-2:02 p.m. CDT Carbondale, Illinois: 1:59-2:03 p.m. CDT Evansville, Indiana: 2:02-2:05 p.m. CDT Cleveland, Ohio: 3:13-3:17 p.m. EDT Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:16-3:20 p.m. EDT Buffalo, New York: 3:18-3:22 p.m. EDT Burlington, Vermont: 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:27-3:30 p.m. EDT Caribou, Maine: 3:32-3:34 p.m. EDT

What would a Solar Eclipse be without cocktails to celebrate? But remember, it’s only Monday so let’s not get carried away. The only thing that should black out today is the sky, not you.

BOSSIP’s Solar Eclipse Cocktail Guide

Still Strength White Negroni

Ingredients:

1 part Código 1530 Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco Tequila

½ part ginger liquer

½ part Mediterranean Dry Vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Dried grapefruit wheel to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until chilled. Strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with a dried grapefruit wheel.

SKYY Vodka’s Eclipse Espresso

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. SKYY® Infusions Espresso

1 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso

.75 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)

Method: Build in a shaking tin. Shake with plenty of ice and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans in a coupe glass.

Gran Coramino’s Spring Equinox

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

.25oz Dolin Genepy

.75oz Fresh Sweet Pea and Pineapple syrup

1oz Lime

2 dashes 80/20 saline

Method: Chill a rocks glass by placing it in the freezer while you prepare your cocktail. Once the syrup is ready, combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake for 6-8 seconds. Double strain over 1 large ice.

The Solar Express

Ingredients:

1 ¼ parts Avión Reserva 44

2 parts Powdered Chile + Lime Seasoning Salt

2 parts Papaya Purée

½ part Fresh Lime Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

¼ part Orange Liqueur

Lime wedge for garnish

Papaya for garnish

Orange wheel for garnish

Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in the chile-lime seasoning salt. Chill glasses in the freezer until ready to serve. Combine all ingredients in the shaker with ice. Strain and serve over ice in chile powder-rimmed glasses. Garnish with lime wedge, papaya, and/or orange wheel.