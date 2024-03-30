Bossip Video

Cowboy is in and we’ve got the perfect cowboy-themed cocktails for you to enjoy #CowboyCarter this weekend.

It finally happened, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter is here in all its glory. Right now the Cowboy aesthetic is taking over every aspect of pop culture. You can look the part, cook the part but most importantly drink the part as well. We couldn’t leave you high and dry without a few cocktail ideas for your yeehaw weekend.

As you enjoy Bey’s new project, you can try these delicious drinks.

BOSSIP’s YeeHaw’n Cowboy Inspired Cocktail Guide

The Wild, Wild Watermelon

Fruity and herbal flavors of watermelon and basil are combined with a spicy chili chick and the light sweetness of elderflower for a refreshing yet complex flavor profile perfect for the Texas heat.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Watermelon and Basil

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

¾ St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

¾ Lime Juice

+ Salted Chili

+ 2 Chili Slices

Method: Add all wet ingredients into shaker filled with ice. Shake and double strain into coupe glass with salted chili rim. Garnish with chili slices.

Cowboy Cognac Mule

D’USSÉ, the cowboy’s choice, and ginger beer dance in a harmonious two-step, offering a flavorful twist on the classic Moscow Mule.

Ingredients:

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 Part Simple Syrup

Top Ginger Beer

Method: Add D’USSÉ, lime juice and simple syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with ginger beer.

Sunset Saddle Spritz

A refined tribute to warm Western nights, savor the Sunset Saddle Spritz, which blends Aberfeldy 12 whiskey, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange bitters, and prosecco.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Honey Syrup

Mint Leaves

1 Dash Angostura Bitters

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Top with Prosecco or Sparking wine

Method: Add all ingredients to shaking tin taking care to slap your mint prior to adding it to release its oils. Add ice and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a coupe and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a mint sprig.