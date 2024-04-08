Bossip Video

Fans are concerned about Aoki Lee Simmons following confirmation that a man four decades older than her is her “boyfriend.”

Photos of Simmons and 65-year-old restauranteur Vittorio Assaf vacationing in St. Barts took the internet by storm last week, showing the pair packing on the PDA while enjoying a day at the beach.

Fans immediately began questioning why the 21-year-old was entertaining a man so much older than her, wondering if this trip was a one-time thing or if they were entangled any further. That answer came pretty quickly as Aoki took to social media to share a strange video confirming that Assaf is her boyfriend, documenting some of their last day in St. Barts.

She went Live on Instagram Saturday, April 6, filming herself inside of a car as she sat with the Serafina Restaurant Group founder.

The video begins with Simmons revealing that it’s their “last day” on the island, going on to mention how upset she is that they have to leave. Still, she goes on to say that because of this trip, “when I return home everybody who knows me will be getting a happier, more chilled-out version of me,”

Before her “boyfriend” joined her in the car, Aoki explained that he was checking in at the airport in advance. Once he sat next to her, she asked Assaf his “favorite part” of their trip so far, for which he had a pretty sweet answer.

“You…to be with you,” Vittorio said.

Elsewhere in the video, Simmons mentioned being invited to Kenya, asking her man how he feels about taking a trip there. Assaf said that would be dangerous, which led to Aoki instead suggesting Japan, which her boyfriend agreed to.

So, regardless of the location, it looks like these two will be taking another vacation sometime soon.

In what seems like a response to his daughter’s big reveal, Russell Simmons took to Instagram over the weekend to post a throwback photo with Aoki. While he didn’t specifically address her boyfriend or their trip in his caption, he wrote, “love you always im always waiting for any call any time.”