After cameras spotted Aoki Lee, 21, kissing 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf, Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons entered the chat. The Baby Phat don’t fall too far from the tree, it seems.

On April 5, photos of the pair sharing an awkward smooch while on vacation in St. Barts sent the internet into a frenzy. The irony of the model and Harvard graduate dating someone significantly older, and more wealthy, was not lost on many.

It is well-documented that Kimora, 48, began dating Russell, 66, when she was still in high school.

Kimora, Aoki, and her sister Ming Lee, have publicly disclosed the financial and verbal abuse they’ve suffered at the hands of Russell amid his sexual assault allegations. They allege that he has completely cut his daughters off for their refusal to support him.

Assaf has allegedly amassed a pretty big fortune as co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group. His net worth is reportedly over $250 million.

With the Simmons women seemingly having a change in financial standing, some speculate Aoki Lee is just trying to maintain their lifestyles.

Kimora Lee Simmons & Russell Simmons Seem To Respond To Aoiki Going Viral With Her Alleged Ancient New Boo

Never one to bite her tongue, Kimora reposted a video of a panda bear trying to wrangle her little one with the caption “on my last nerve right now.”

Many suspected it was a response to Aoki’s antics. Though the young model did not confirm her relationship status, a source told PEOPLE that Simmons and Assaf are “enjoying each other’s company.”

Russell also chimed in from Bali with a throwback post of better days with his daughter. Despite their very public falling out, he shockingly reminded Aoki that he was only one call away. “Love you always,” he wrote. “I’m always waiting for any call, any time.”

It’s interesting to see the difference in people’s reaction to this situation after the dragging of reality TV star Draya. The Mint Swim model announced her pregnancy with 21-year-old NBA player Jalen Green in March, and the internet was less than kind. The couple’s 17-year age difference was a point of contention.

After Assaf divorced his wife of 20 years in 2021, he dated another model just a year older than Aoki.

By the time Assaf was hospitalized last summer, Sudanese stunner Nya Gatbel appeared to have already moved on.

One thing about them goal posts, they’re always moving. Aoki Lee did, however, post a cryptic message in her Instagram stories alongside a photo of herself saying,

“Err, well I know why folks were calling me.”

Girl, pick up the phone. We have questions!