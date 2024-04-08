Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors has avoided jail time after being convicted of reckless assault and harassment back in December.

The charges against Majors carried a sentence of up to one year in prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the actor was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program, which he will be required to attend in person.

This sentencing comes after prosecutors asked for a sentence of domestic violence programming, along with a six-month jail alternative if Majors does not complete the program. They also asked for a full order of protection for his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The full order of protection was granted and the domestic violence intervention program is set to take place in Los Angeles. The former Marvel actor is also required to continue with both mental health counseling and therapy, providing the court with updates on treatment. If Majors does not comply, Judge Michael Gaffey said he could face up to 364 days in jail for his misdemeanor charge.

Majors’ attorneys are already trying to navigate his hopeful return to the entertainment industry, asking about being able to conduct some of his domestic violence intervention program sessions virtually in the even that he gets a job that films outside of Los Angeles. If and when Majors gets an employment opportunity, Judge Gaffey said his attorneys can file with the court to ask for the virtual sessions at that time.

The 34-year-old’s charges, which are a misdemeanor and a violation, are from an interaction between Majors and his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on March 25, 2023. While the couple were riding in a car, Jabbari testified that she saw a text on her boyfriend’s phone from another woman, causing her to grab the phone from him.

In response, Jabbari says Majors pried her finger off of the phone, twisted her arm, and hit her head to get the phone away from her. She said he later threw her back into the car after the altercation got more heated.

A jury convicted the actor on two charges but found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree after a two-week trial.