Just a few months after a jury convicted Jonathan Majors of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, she has sued the actor for assault and defamation.

Jabbari sued Majors in federal court on March 19, alleging defamation, malicious prosecution, assault, and battery. In the court papers, she alleges that her ex-boyfriend physically abused her many other times throughout their nearly two-year relationship, the first time being in July 2022.

She goes on to allege that since the actor was convicted in December, he has continually attacked her reputation.

“When publicly confronted with Grace’s numerous allegations of abuse, Majors has called her a liar at every turn,” the complaint reads, according to NBC News. The suit went on to say that Majors was doing his best to “convinc[e] the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar.”

In response to the lawsuit, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told NBC News that they were anticipating the filing.

“This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari,” Chaudhry reportedly said in an email.

In her suit, Jabbari goes on to claim that her ex has an “escalating pattern of abusive behavior towards women” going back as early as 2013. While she didn’t identify the others who may have been abused, two of Majors’ ex-girlfriends–Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper–previously told the New York Times that he had physically and emotionally abused them from 2013 to 2019.

Majors and Jabbari met while the actor was filming Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2021. In her lawsuit, Jabbari alleges that she was a victim of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship, citing two specific incidents from 2022.

The first incident happened in Los Angeles, when Jabbari alleges that “Majors became angry” with her.

According to Variety, the lawsuit claims that after she tried to calm her then-boyfriend down, “Majors began shouting in Jabbari’s face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open.”

He allegedly went on to throw her body into the shower wall, hitting her head on the wall. Jabbari eventually told Majors that she “was going to have to tell his team of what he had done to her”, which only made things worse, allegedly causing Majors to throw candles and other objects, “denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor.”

Another alleged incident happened in London that same year when the lawsuit claims “Majors pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside.”

The suit goes on to claim that when Jabbari got up and attempted to leave, Majors “picked her up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car.” She allegedly began shouting for help, which led to her then-boyfriend placing her in a headlock and covering her mouth to muffle her screams.

Jabbari claims that once they went back in the house, he held his hands around her neck, “stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her.” Majors allegedly began hitting his then-girlfriend’s head against the marble floor and “strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced for his December 2023 conviction next month.