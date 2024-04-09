Bossip Video

Comeback queen Jenifer Lewis is back on television screens after her horrific fall and we’ve got an exclusive clip of her return on CBS’ So Help Me Todd.

The iconic actress is guest starring on Thursday’s new episode as the mother to Lyle played by Tristen Winger of Insecure fame.

Jenifer portrays Jacqueliné, an international opera star and supreme diva, who needs the help of Margaret and Todd after a woman mysteriously dies during her performance.

“This is insane, the woman who died was supposed to replace Jaqueliné for the next show,” says a stage manager to police about what went down.

It looks like Lyle’s mom will be forced to face the music.

Take an exclusive look below.

We’re so happy to see Jenifer Lewis acting and in good spirits after her near-fatal fall in Africa. As previously reported the icon recently revealed that in November 2022, she fell 10 feet from a balcony and quietly recovered in silence. Now she’s back where she belongs and doing what she does best.

“Don’t worry about me y’all! Auntie’s back WALKING, talking, singing and acting a damn fool!!!” she said on Instagram.

We love to see it!

A new episode of So Help Me Todd starring Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo airs this Thursday, April 11 at 9/8 c on CBS.

About So Help Me Todd:

Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator.

As the black sheep of the Wright family, Todd is a laidback, quick-thinking, former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations.

When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy.

At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a “suitable” path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves.

Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other.

But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely.

The CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD airs Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+