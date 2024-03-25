Bossip Video

Jenifer Lewis recently revealed she thought she would die after falling off a hotel balcony while vacationing in Africa, and now she has a shocking update.

What started as a dream vacation for the beloved Black-ish star turned into a nightmare. While taking in the view of the Serengeti one night in November 2022, she fell 10 feet from her balcony. Earlier this month, Lewis opened up to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America and why she kept the fight of her life a secret.

Jenifer Lewis Went From The “Top Of The World” To Laying In The Bottom Of A Ravine: “It Was Hard To Even Scream”

As fierce and full of life as she is, this tragic accident was enough for Lewis to think hers was over. She ended Black-ish on a high, released her epic memoir Walking in My Joy: In These Streets, and planned to retire after enjoying “the trip of a lifetime” across Africa.

Lewis felt “fearless” traveling from Cape Town to Rwanda, and the Serengeti, where she and her friends planned a Safari. No one gave her a tour of the hotel room, but she started to explore on her own.

When Lewis checked out the view from her balcony, she couldn’t see anything because it was “pitch black.” She didn’t realize a gap in the barrier until it was too late.

“I’m walking and all of a sudden, I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks. There was a space that was not sectioned off and there was no sign that said, ‘Caution, 10-foot. drop.'” “My right hip took the impact. My shoulder went up against the stone. A lightning bolt went through my mind’s eye. In pitch black, I didn’t know I was falling. Nothing would move. So I laid there and said, ‘Move your body, baby. Come on Jenny, move your body.'”

The indestructible icon managed to call her friend Laurie for help, but “it was hard even to take a big breath to scream.” She imagined the wandering wild animals eating her before someone came to her rescue.

