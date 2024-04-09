Bossip Video

Welp, that was quick!

Less than a week after Aoki Lee Simmons confirmed restauranteur Vittorio Assaf was her “boyfriend,” their short-lived fling is said to already be over.

The 21-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons sent social media into a frenzy when pictures of her kissing the 65-year-old Serafina founder made their way online. The pair took a romantic vacation to St. Barts last week, which ended with Simmons going on Instagram Live and referring to Assaf as her “boyfriend.”

While the Harvard alum seemed more than happy to play couple with the restauranteur during her IG Live, it seems their romance was never much of anything–at least according to Aoki.

“It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating,” a source close to the 21-year-old told Page Six on Monday. After the outlet posted the pictures of the pair kissing on the beach, the source told Page Six that Aoki said, “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him.”

As social media continues to criticize Aoki’s parents for standing by during this romance, Russell Simmons told TMZ his feelings on the matter.

The Def Jam co-founder revealed to the outlet that his daughter gave him a heads up about the romance before those steamy St. Barts pics hit the internet. As for the 44-year age gap, Simmons said, “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices.”