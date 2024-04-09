Bossip Video

It’s safe to say that Rihanna is absolutely loving motherhood–so much so that she’s already thinking about trying for a third baby.

The “Diamonds” singer sat down for a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine’s Spring 2024 Issue. Throughout their discussion, the proud mother of two talked about her plans for another baby, emphasizing her desire to finally have a girl after welcoming sons RZA, who turns two in May, and Riot Rose, eight months.

Rihanna said she is open to having “as many as God wants” her “to have,” going on to say, “I would go for more than two…I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

When she isn’t gushing over her little ones, the Fenty founder is talking just as highly of her boyfriend and the father of her children, A$AP Rocky. Though it’s probably hard to remember a time before they were dating, the pair were longtime friends before taking things further.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot,” Rih said when asked about how their friendship developed into something more. “And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time.”

She also clarified that they didn’t start dating until 2019, admitting the COVID-19 pandemic helped speed things along a lot more quickly.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Rihanna said of her and Rocky’s history. “I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.” She continued, “Had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”

Though they ended up moving pretty quickly, Rihanna also admitted how much it means to her that the “1 Train” rapper “sees her as being ‘worthy of being the mother of their kids.”

“I felt the same about him,” she gushed. “I knew he would be a great dad.”

You can read Rihanna’s full conversation with Interview here.