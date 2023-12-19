Bossip Video

Rihanna just can’t stop gushing over her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and how great of a dad he is.

The Fenty founder opened up about her family life to Access Hollywood at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles.

During that conversation, the mother-of-two talked about the pleasures of being a mom and just how much her little ones, RZA and Riot, love their dad.

“I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad),” she told the outlet. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”





Once she met up with her boyfriend, the couple shared a sweet moment as they hugged outside NeueHouse Hollywood.

A$AP Rocky had a drink in hand and a huge smile on his face as he pulled Rihanna in for a tight embrace in front of a crowd of fans.

The pair looked like they were having a blast as the “Diamonds” singer was dressed up in a fluffy purple coat to match her new sneakers while Rocky stayed with a more simple look in a light blue shirt and a grey tie.

Rih walked the red carpet by herself before meeting up with her man inside, and from the way they greeted one another, you’d think it had been months since they’d seen each other.

Clearly, parenthood has only brought these two closer together.