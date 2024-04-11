Bossip Video

Terrell Suggs was arrested after an alleged altercation with a man at Starbucks who claims the retired NFL player threatened him with a gun.

The two-time Super Bowl champ has seemingly been enjoying his retirement in peace, but according to TMZ, things recently took a turn.

Suggs was recently arrested for an altercation alleging he threatened to kill a man at a Starbucks in Scottsdale, Arizona. The outlet reports that after the footballer passed the order window and then reversed to pick up his drink, he exchanged words with a man. Suggs and the man reportedly both got out of their cars and the NFL allegedly called the man, identified only as TS, a “p***y a** cracker” before saying “I’ll kill your b***h a**.”

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble,” TS who “feared for his life” said in a statement through EAG Sports rep Denise White.

“When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

TS alleged that Suggs also flashed a black handgun and he has dash cam proof of the full exchange. Terrell Suggs was arrested on assault charges related to the incident and cracked an unworried smile in his mugshot.