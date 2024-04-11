Bossip Video

We’re getting closer to the return of Bridgerton for Season 3 and we couldn’t be more excited!

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer, key art, and new images for Bridgerton Season 3. The trailer teases the longing friends-to-lovers romantic beginnings of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Check out the trailer below:

This looks really good — so basically after friend-zoning her Colin is finally about to wake up and realize Penelope is the woman for him? But is it going to be too late? Wheeew — this is gonna be a great watch!

The photos offer another look at some of the members of the ‘ton.

One of the other storylines includes a third Bridgerton sister being introduced at court, so you know there will be some fun watching her field matches too.

Lady Danbury’s brother comes to town — do you think he might end up meeting someone special?

Will and Alice Mondrich see their fortunes change for the better this season.

The ensemble scenes are always some of our favorites. We love watching everyone get a piece of the drama.

Our favorite dynamic duo of Queen Charlotte and Brimsley are back at it again.

The Bridgerton men are really shining this season, now that Colin is stepping into the spotlight.

Bridgerton returns for its third season in two parts with Part 1 (301-304) premiering on May 13, 2024, and Part 2 (305-308) premiering on June 13, 2024.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis of the season:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.