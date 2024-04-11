Bossip Video

The family of O.J. Simpson has shockingly confirmed that he died Wednesday after a cancer battle.

The news was first broken on Twitter, formerly known as X, in a tweet about OJ that read;

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren”

The family also asked the public to “please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

TMZ reports that O.J. was battling prostate cancer and in February, denied reports that he was in hospice care.

Instead, he said he was hosting friends at home for the Super Bowl.

“No, I’m not in any hospice,” said Simpon. “I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Vegas, all is well.”

O.J.’s last post was on February 11 when he said he was cheering for the San Francisco 49ers.

The former football great was famously accused of acquitted in 1995 of the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Dubbed “The Trial of the Century” Simpson was represented by a legal “Dream Team” that included the late Johnnie Cochran Jr., F. Lee Bailey, and Robert Kardashian.

In a civil ruling, O.J. was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family, and in 2007 he stood trial for a Las Vegas incident in which he attempted to recover sports memorabilia O.J. felt was his.

He was found guilty of robbery at gunpoint and was released in 2017, having served nine years.

This story is still developing…