Seeking Sister Wife is back for another emotional rollercoaster on Monday and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

As previously reported, the TLC show documents the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives.

On the latest episode airing this Monday, April 15 at 9/8c on TLC, we see the Salahuddins dating a woman named Alexus who’s 20 years younger than them.

Nailah and Naeem are enjoying wine tasting with Alexus, but they wonder if the age gap between them could be an issue. Naeem is especially worried after the younger woman compares the wine they’re drinking to fruit snacks.

“Fruit snacks. That’s not what have been the first thought that came to my mind as we were doing wine tasting,” says Naeem. “I think her age is coming out a little bit.” “A lot a bit,” adds Nailah.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

There’s More Drama To Come ON TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife

Play

Meet the families seeking a sister wife this season:

THE MERRIFIELD FAMILY (returning) – Buena Vista, CO

After having their hearts broken when their fiancée of three years, Roberta, decided not to come to the United States, Dannielle and Garrick are back in the dating scene and courting another Brazilian woman: Nathalia. While Garrick hopes Nathalia will one day become his wife, Dannielle has her reservations. And an unexpected development may either make or break the Merrifield’s for good.

THE DAVIS FAMILY (returning) – Aurora, CO

The Davis Family has had a lot of growth over the last year. Jenny gave birth to baby Vera, they moved into a new home big enough for them and more wives, and they got a 12-foot bed they all share. However, when it comes to actually growing their family and adding another sister wife, it is soon revealed that Danielle isn’t on board with bringing a new woman into the home. With the rest of the family ready to move forward, they soon realize they might lose a sister wife before they can add a new one.

THE RYAN FAMILY (new) – Celina, TX

Becky and Justin have been married for 26 years. They have been seeking a sister wife for over 20 years and believe their current girlfriend, Stephanie, is the one, but she can’t quite commit to the lifestyle. Not wanting to wait around forever, they continue to date and meet a woman named Yary who is not familiar with polygamy but is just Justin’s type! Will Yary be able to accept the polygamist lifestyle, or does she just want Justin for herself?

THE SHERWOOD FAMILY (new) – Wayland, MA

Shane and Ashley have been happily married for 2 years but are now ready to find a wife to complete their family. Although Ashley is pregnant with their second son, she takes the lead on dating and goes full speed ahead on trying to find a sister wife. However, they hit a roadblock when potential sister wife, Grace, doesn’t want to meet Shane. She only wants to get to know Ashley which makes things….interesting.

THE SALAHUDDIN FAMILY (new) – East Stroudsburg, PA