OWN’s brand new dating series The Never Ever Mets is coming to TV screens this Friday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the premiere!

A press release reports that the 10-episode series centers around seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person!

Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.

Will their online romances last when things get real or will they fizzle out amid fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy, and for some, physical intimacy in the “boom boom room.”

At the end of the process, some will be going home together while others choose to sign out for good.

The show premieres on Friday, April 19 at 8 pm ET/PT and airs every Friday evening on OWN and streams on Max.

The Never Ever Mets Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we meet the show’s host Ta’Rhonda Jones, who meets the ladies of The Never Ever Mets.

The actress best known for her role in Empire and co-hosting duties on The Real and The Steve Harvey Show, has a surprise for the girls eager to meet their men.

The voice of the reason throughout the process tells the group that they’ll be living with their significant others in a swanky mansion.

“Each of you will finally get to meet your person in person and not only that, you’ll be living with your person; what’s the worst that can happen?” says Ta’Rhonda.

Not only that, but they’ll finally get to meet their men who’ve been busy planning dates for them.

“Each of your men has been secretly planning a first date,” says Ta’Rhonda before instructing the girls to get gussied up and gorgeous. “Put your freak’um dress on— whatever you need to do! Your men are waiting for you.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to the premiere of The Never Ever Mets on Friday, April 19 at 8/7c on OWN!