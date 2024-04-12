Bossip Video

Ready To Love’s Chaz may have given Vanessa a petrified flower, but he’s announcing that his love is in full bloom elsewhere.

As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

Ready To Love Reunion Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s reunion, the final episode of Ready To Love Fort Worth, Chaz and Vanessa chat with Tommy about ending their connection.

During the finale, both agreed to part ways and Chaz emphasized that with a bouquet of sunflowers including one that was dead to symbolize his lack of love for the flight attendant.

Now the two are face to face again and Chaz is shockingly accusing Vanessa of being a narcissist.

“My behavior is narcisstic and projecting and not yours?” asks a stunned Vanessa.

“Absolutley, it is about Vanessa,” says Chaz. “And Vanessa can have Vanessa.”

Tommy then asks the other ladies of #RTL to weigh in on Chaz giving Vanessa the petrified flower.

“I would definitely feel like that’s a jab,” says RaSheena.

“I think it was hurtful,” agrees Mieka.

Alonzo however, has a different take, and of course, so does Chaz.

“He was just expressing,” says Alonzo.

“To me, it wasn’t that deep that I was trying to like jab somebody,” adds Chaz. “I had peace after that moment.”

Chaz then drops a bomb; he’s getting married.

“I found love,” he tells Tommy. “I’m not on the market, there’s been a date set.”

He goes on to say that despite it only being three months since the process ended, he’s with his now-fianceé who was “supportive” of him dating the ladies of #RTL.

As you can imagine, everyone (especially Vanessa) is shocked.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Part two of the Ready To Love reunion airs TONIGHT Friday, April 12 at 8/7 c on OWN.