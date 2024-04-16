Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, can’t accompany his wife on tour without getting permission from a judge.

According to reports from Meghann Cuniff, the rapper’s husband is pleading with a federal judge to follow his wife overseas.

While he is currently on probation for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, Petty told a judge he needed to go with his wife on her Pink Friday 2 tour to help with “childcare.”

RadarOnline also obtained the court documents revealing that Petty’s lawyer said the 46-year-old wished to “travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes.”

“Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare,” his motion read. “The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024, and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania.”

Petty’s lawyer ended the statement by saying,

The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request.”

Kenneth Petty’s inability to travel without court approval stems from his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He served 4 years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender after his release.

Nicki Minaj and her husband moved to California after tying the knot in 2019. Petty received criminal charges a couple of years later for failing to register as a sex offender in his new state of residence. In addition to registering as a sex offender, the court ordered him to serve 3 years probation.

Petty also recently finished a 120-day house arrest sentence, which stemmed from him violating his probation by making public threats to Cardi B’s husband Offset.

As of April 16, the judge has not yet ruled on Petty’s request to travel with his wife on tour.