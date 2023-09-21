Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is facing real life consequences for threatening messages he sent on social media.

Petty has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention after violating the terms of his probation. This comes after he posted clips on social media that were seemingly meant to threaten Offset.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Petty was ordered to undertake home monitoring in a court order filed on Wednesday in the Central District of California. This order came after Minaj’s husband “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

The individual mentioned in the order is Offset–the husband of Nicki Minaj’s longtime nemesis Cardi B–and the clips detail messages that Petty aimed at the “Clout” rapper that were posted on September 16.

In July 2022, Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020. In 1995, he was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, after which he spent four years in a New York prison.

In the viral clip from September 16, Petty and his friends are hanging outside of a New York City hotel, one where Offset was supposedly staying. In the clip, Kenneth makes multiple threats, including the implication that him and his crew are going to leave the rapper dead.

“Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral pussy!” he says in the clip.

Offset later responded with his own video, seemingly not too concerned about the threats being launched at him.