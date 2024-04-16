Bossip Video

Halle Bailey is giving her fans an honest look at what life looks like just a few months after becoming a mother.

The singer welcomed her first child, a son Halo, just a few months ago. As she continues to navigate her new life post-baby, Bailey took to Snapchat to let her followers know how she’s holding up, which is when she revealed that her postpartum journey has come with a lot of struggles.

“I have severe, severe postpartum,” Halle revealed on her Snapchat story, according to BCK Online. “I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out.”

Some of her struggles also stem from the changes her body has gone through since giving birth, admitting that she is having trouble “feeling normal” in her own body.

“I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror,” Bailey admitted. “I just feel like I’m in a whole new body, and I don’t know who I am.”

She also went on to talk about the stigma surrounding postpartum depression, pleading for empathy for not only herself but other mothers going through the same thing.

“And I do think there’s a little bit of a stigma when you hear about people talking about postpartum,” Bailey began. “Now going through it, I feel like it feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt, and you’re trying not to drown.”

Even though the new mom is having trouble leaving her baby’s side and understanding her new body, she credited her boyfriend, DDG, for being an amazing father, saying, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to have a baby with.”

“You all know that Halo has the most amazing daddy in the world,” The Little Mermaid star said. “Moo Moo is just the perfect dad to him. He loves him so much; he’s so present.”

Hopefully, Halle being so honest about her postpartum journey will help other moms not feel so alone!