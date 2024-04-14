Bossip Video

Halle Bailey attended Coachella for Chlöe‘s performance, marking her first public appearance since her rumored breakup with baby daddy DDG.

The snatched and seemingly single singer rolled solo to the desert festival to support Chlöe. The “Angel” singer posted a series of photos in a flat belly-baring halter top in a mermaid-esque iridescent blue. The sisterly love was strong as Halle cheered on her big sis from the crowd in a clip she posted to Instagram.

“Had the best time at #chlochella last night!!!” she wrote on Saturday. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of my sister,” she wrote.

During the show, Chlöe shouted out her “best friend Halle,” who was adorably fanned out in the front row.

In another snap of the divine duo, they smiled ear-to-ear as they hugged outside Chloe’s trailer after she rocked the stage. It’s no secret they’re each other’s biggest supporters, but that night revealed more than the stunning siblings’ close bond.

Newly “Single” Halle Bailey Attending Coachella Alone Fuels DDG Breakup Rumors

The Little Mermaid star and her longtime boyfriend aren’t always attached at the hip, but it seemed that way until the past week. Halle partying at Coachella without DDG added to ongoing speculation that they recently broke up. Many also wondered if Halle entered the thirst trap chat with a bikini picture for the start of her Hot Girl Summer.

The couple sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. That’s a red flag about trouble in paradise, but it sealed the deal for social media sleuths when Halle and DDG removed nearly every trace of each other from their pages.

It appeared all good just a couple of weeks ago in their only remaining photos together on Halle’s page. She and DDG took baby Halo to St. Lucia on a family vacation in March. Shortly before that, DDG celebrated Halle with a special awards ceremony after losses at the Grammys and NAACP Image Awards.

Source Confirms Breakup Days After DDG Admitted To Texting His Ex Rubi Rose “In Front Of” Halle During An Argument

The new family seemed harmonious and happy until DDG’s trolling kicked off more clownery. Last week, a DDG’s interview with Vlad TV went viral as he explained the trifling love triangle with his ex, Rubi Rose. The live streamer admitted that he did DM Rubi “in front of” Halle during an argument.

DDG is a well-known troll, but this made many look at Halle sideways for her reaction. She cryptically warned about believing “lies” and blamed the “devil” for her drama. However, Halle seemed to sleep with the real enemy while blaming a “third party.”

According to Media Takeout, Halle and DDG did recently break up, but it wasn’t over the fallout from the past week. An alleged source close to the Disney star confirmed it’s been downhill since they added parenting to the dysfunctional dynamic. All the remaining romance reportedly went out the window with the stress of their new baby, Halo, born at the end of 2023.

“They went from having a fun, go on vacations and red carpets, relationship … to a who’s feeding the baby and changing diapers relationship,” the insider said. “It’s taken a toll on them both and I think DDG wasn’t ready for all the responsibility.”

Regardless of their relationship status, Halle and DDG are both madly in love with their baby boy. Hopefully, they can continue copacetic co-parenting without any more shady shenanigans.