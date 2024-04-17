Bossip Video

BET+’s Diarra From Detroit is back with another episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at the ongoing Motor City mystery.

As previously reported the eight-episode dark comedy executive produced by Kenya Barris follows a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound (and very fine) Tinder date. Her search for the missing man with whom she had a strong connection pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, she assembles a Scooby-Doo-like crew to get the bottom of her date’s disappearance and it’s just as entertaining as it sounds.

Play

Diarra From Detroit Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from episode 7, we see Francois lecturing Diarra after she’s been picked up from (yet another) murder scene.

Luckily for Diarra, her estranged brother-in-law Aaron was on hand to help her avoid jail time, and the cop took her to his house.

Now she’s getting a stern talking to from her ex-husband-to-be who’s concerned for her safety.

“Can you tell me why my brother swooped you up from a murder scene; the second murder scene this month?” asks Francois. “How about you tell me why a lawyer from the Greek mob is demanding a sitdown from you.”

Diarra doesn’t have a good answer.

“That mob is so damn messy, we’re not even together; why they calling you?” she asks.

When Francois continues pressing her for an explanation, the teacher deflects and says she “can’t focus” because of the (lewd) art littering the walls of Aaron’s man cave.

“I’m sorry, I can’t focus,” look at all this s***!” says Diarra. “Your brother is a f***g freak! Has an actual woman ever been in here, Aaron?” she asks.

Aaron tries to explain that he gets action in his tiki-themed man cave, but Diarra won’t hear it.

“You don’t need a man cave when you’re single,” she says before Aaron claps back with a diss about her giving relationship considering her divorce.

As the two are arguing, Swa steps in.

“Hold up, both you guys cool down—enough!” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

The BET+ series Diarra From Detroit premiered only on BET+ on March 21st.

Meet The Cast Of Diarra From Detroit:

DIARRA KILPATRICK as ”Diarra”:

Quirky, witty, and sarcastic. She has a heart of gold but doesn’t suffer fools and can be ill-tempered if provoked. Impulsive, emotional, and in a word — extra.

MORRIS CHESTNUT as “Francois” aka “Swa”:

Handsome and smart. Diarra’s charming yet manipulative ex-husband. A looming presence in her life.

CLAUDIA LOGAN as “Monifa” aka “Moni”:

Growing up, Diarra had a big mouth, but Moni would actually kick your ass, which earned her the nickname “Crazy Moni.” Moni is now married with two kids. She’s a city bus driver who makes you wonder how much they pay bus drivers. Her wigs rival Beyoncé’s. Her nails, ornate. Her jewelry, poppin’. Although they have a tense reunion in the pilot, Moni will eventually become Diarra’s “Dr. Watson.”

DOMINQUE PERRY as “Aja”:

Diarra’s ex, Swa, got all their friends after the separation, except Aja. A serial entrepreneur who always has a prayer and a plan. She enjoys the finer things in life and fills her life with black-tie affairs, where she rubs noses with political types. She’s desperate to define her life by the success of her business and not a husband and children.

BRYAN TERRELL CLARK as “Mr. Tea”:

A Handsome, ripped member of the LGBTQ+I community. Diarra’s best friend at school. Mostly, he keeps her from going off the deep end.

SHANNON WALLACE as “Chris”:

Diarra’s Tinder date. Perhaps her soulmate. After an amazing first date, Diarra’s dream lover mysteriously disappears, setting her on a path of finding the truth about his disappearance at any cost.

JON CHAFFIN as “Danger”:

The local hookup man who can get whatever you need, no questions asked. Diarra’s menacing, yet protective neighbor, and leader of a small gang. A friend to Diarra, we think. You definitely question his motivations and loyalty…for a good reason.

PHYLICIA RASHAD as “Vonda”:

The mother of Deonte, a child who went missing 25 years ago. She’s a mother grieving the loss of her son by living a life that no one understands – waving guns at strangers, making shady deals in alleys, and running in and out of crack houses. But is this really who she is? Or who does she want people to think she is? Diarra will soon find out.