When Kenya Barris announced a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz with Dorothy in Inglewood, social media slammed the unwanted Wiz-ish update.

Whether viewers like it or not, the You People writer and director stays booked and busy. The prolific filmmaker discussed a long slate of upcoming projects at the Sundance Film Festival with the Variety Studio presented by Audible. The news of Barris’ plans to remake The Wizard of Oz seemingly broke the internet with criticisms and clapbacks.

"The Wizard of Oz" remake from Kenya Barris centers on a version of Dorothy who lives in Inglewood, Calif. “The original took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance…I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters." https://t.co/BXwGGsROSV pic.twitter.com/DAsb3gMf5O — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2024

In Barris’ Black AF spin on the classic film, Dorothy is from Inglewood like Barris. She “lives in the Bottoms,” a large apartment complex also featured on Snowfall.

“The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through. I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be,” Barris said. “It’s ultimately a hero’s journey, someone thinks something’s better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be. I want people to be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through.”

Kenya Barris confirms the script for his reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” is done. His version of Dorothy is a girl who lives in the Bottoms, which is a huge apartment complex located in Inglewood, Calif. https://t.co/KpcjZau0PZ pic.twitter.com/SxAJCkffYb — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2024

Barris followed up by proactively addressing the decision to continue mining existing classics with “a different point of view.”

“I’m still a believer in IP. I think I get s**t for it sometimes, but I believe that the idea of some of those great stories – stories are all told again and again and again. So having the opportunity to take some of those IPs and tell them from a different point of a view is a gift that I hopefully keep getting,” he said.

So, Wiz wasn't enough? Hollywood spends too much time reimaging and not time imaging. It's like still eating turkey two weeks after Thanksgiving. — Mack O'Quinn (@MOQuinn62) January 20, 2024

Maybe it’s because of remake and reboot fatigue, or perhaps the fact that The Wiz is already a beloved classic, but the comments were not on Kenya’s side. Although several days of conversation after Rap Sh!t‘s cancelation led to demands for more Black stories by Black creatives, this isn’t what critical comments seemed to have in mind.

I bet Kenya Barris name is really Kenya Harris he just changed it to B for Biracial. — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) January 20, 2024

Everyone losing work and Kenya Barris is still here. Make it make sense @God https://t.co/TlzUyxWVt7 — Stressed and highly favored. (@jessinhtx) January 20, 2024

