When Kenya Barris announced a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz with Dorothy in Inglewood, social media slammed the unwanted Wiz-ish update.
Whether viewers like it or not, the You People writer and director stays booked and busy. The prolific filmmaker discussed a long slate of upcoming projects at the Sundance Film Festival with the Variety Studio presented by Audible. The news of Barris’ plans to remake The Wizard of Oz seemingly broke the internet with criticisms and clapbacks.
“The original took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance…I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters." https://t.co/BXwGGsROSV pic.twitter.com/DAsb3gMf5O
— Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2024
In Barris’ Black AF spin on the classic film, Dorothy is from Inglewood like Barris. She “lives in the Bottoms,” a large apartment complex also featured on Snowfall.
“The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through. I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be,” Barris said.
“It’s ultimately a hero’s journey, someone thinks something’s better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be. I want people to be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through.”
Kenya Barris confirms the script for his reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” is done. His version of Dorothy is a girl who lives in the Bottoms, which is a huge apartment complex located in Inglewood, Calif. https://t.co/KpcjZau0PZ pic.twitter.com/SxAJCkffYb
— Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2024
Barris followed up by proactively addressing the decision to continue mining existing classics with “a different point of view.”
“I’m still a believer in IP. I think I get s**t for it sometimes, but I believe that the idea of some of those great stories – stories are all told again and again and again. So having the opportunity to take some of those IPs and tell them from a different point of a view is a gift that I hopefully keep getting,” he said.
So, Wiz wasn't enough? Hollywood spends too much time reimaging and not time imaging. It's like still eating turkey two weeks after Thanksgiving.
— Mack O'Quinn (@MOQuinn62) January 20, 2024
Maybe it’s because of remake and reboot fatigue, or perhaps the fact that The Wiz is already a beloved classic, but the comments were not on Kenya’s side. Although several days of conversation after Rap Sh!t‘s cancelation led to demands for more Black stories by Black creatives, this isn’t what critical comments seemed to have in mind.
I bet Kenya Barris name is really Kenya Harris he just changed it to B for Biracial.
— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) January 20, 2024
Everyone losing work and Kenya Barris is still here. Make it make sense @God https://t.co/TlzUyxWVt7
— Stressed and highly favored. (@jessinhtx) January 20, 2024
Check out the social media reactions to Kenya Barris taking on iconic stories like Richard Pryor’s life story and taking Dorothy down the Black-ish brick road after the flip!
Social Media Reacts To Kenya Barris’ Upcoming Richard Pryor Series And Remake Of The Wizard of Oz
To the surprise of many users on X (formerly Twitter), The Wizard of Oz isn’t the only iconic story Kenya Barris is taking on. The TV titan will also direct a biographical series about comedy king Richard Pryor.
“It’s a 10-part limited biographical series that takes a look from cradle to grave. From his earliest upbringing — he grew up in a ho house, or a house of ill repute — and became, at one point, the biggest star in the world,” he said.
Barris is proud to do the legend justice in the project he is currently developing.
“It is my baby. I love it. He is my comedy god. A super flawed guy, but who everything, to this day, the comedy that we remember — even including [Dave] Chappelle — is derivative of what he started,” he said.
“That honest, reflecting, observational look at what the world is and the differences between us that actually make us more similar than we are apart. I think telling his story and letting people see things that they didn’t know about him is something that I’m super excited to bring to life.”
Lost in all the outrage at Kenya Barris setting Dorothy in Inglewood is that he has also been given the reigns to Richard Pryor’s biopic.
This man needs to be stopped. https://t.co/eDhffDl3Vj
— Naysayer In Paris (@hartofamerica76) January 20, 2024
One thing’s for sure: these new projects will have everyone talking. Many have a soft spot in their hearts for Kenya Barris’s TV shows like Black-ish and Grown-ish, which parallel parts of his life. Maybe a Wizard of Oz based on his background will be another homegrown hit.
The announcement set X ablaze with questions of “Who asked for this?” and demands to “Stop him!” The viral conversation even sparked speculation about a “biracial cinematic universe.” Check out some of the reactions to Kenya Barris’ Wizard of Oz, which were Mixed-ish at best.
Dorothy and Toto in Kenya’s eyes https://t.co/yB0UE1ZkIB pic.twitter.com/uCsBxlUFLT
— Naysayer In Paris (@hartofamerica76) January 20, 2024
NOBODY:
LIKE NOBODY:
LIKE ABSOLUTELY NOBODY:
LIKE ABSOLUTELY NOFUCKINGBODY ON EARTH:
KENYA BARRIS: https://t.co/To2yePvueZ pic.twitter.com/VGkax4X38d
— Fiqah is @sassycrass.bsky.social (@sassycrass) January 20, 2024
Black Film Twitter: pic.twitter.com/nyBlIpVIkH
— Rendy (@rendy_jones) January 20, 2024
I never understood the Kenya Barris hate. Blackish and Black AF are hilarious.
— Micky Free Is Not A Girl (@WeavusChrist) January 20, 2024
Defund Kenya Barris. Representation doesn't matter that much.
— K. Riley 🍉🇵🇸 she/they. (@KRileyTips) January 20, 2024
I need somebody to put the fear of God into Kenya Barris because he is the last person on earth, that I want to see an imagination of the Wizard of Oz from
— ⚜️Sovereign⚜️ (@sauvamemte) January 20, 2024
Nobody asked for the Wiz-ish!
Kenya Barris is not the only Black creator in Hollywood. Please give someone who represents other types of Blackness a chance. https://t.co/i3xarEGYyv
— Low Vibrational Eating #BreadBae (@EatWithNia) January 20, 2024
DO NOT LET KENYA BARRIS TOUCH THIS:
WE DO NOT NEED A WHITE WOMAN NAMED DORETHA GETTING HER CHEEKS CLAPPED FOR 120MINS BY THE LOCAL WEEDMAN/MAILMAN/ANIMAL CONTROLMAN; WITH INGLEWOOD AS THE BACKDROP.
Please go to therapy [like the rest of us], Kenya. https://t.co/uN4bVaGKfl
— Dooley__Noted (@_DooleyNoted_) January 20, 2024
y’all can never make me hate Kenya Barris!!!! https://t.co/BuMPfMoSmS
— THIQUE CHURCH GIRL (@mayabethany) January 20, 2024
From the creator of the hit series “black-ish” and “grown-ish”… Kenya Barris presents…. https://t.co/X8MDI29MNC pic.twitter.com/XV9hBlX79N
— Charles T (@ChuckyT3) January 20, 2024
Kenya Barris To Remake The Emancipation Proclamation
— Otto Fernandez (@OttoFernandez) January 20, 2024
Dorothy about to be a tragic biracial. Kenya Barris loves him a tragic biracial https://t.co/0GYWD9RKK8
— Semi-ReTired (@AltThesis) January 20, 2024
I swear to God Kenya,
if there’s a SINGLE interracial couple in this I’m reporting your company to the Better Business Bureau and filing a class action lawsuit. https://t.co/EcemTnIleJ
— Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) January 20, 2024
Why Netflix continues to release Kenya Barris’ projects baffles me. They need to tell that nigga to go to therapy and come back once he’s grappled with his background and whatever issues he has… also it seems intentional that this is a “Wizard of Oz” remake and not “The Wiz” https://t.co/xHEKUPA8w2
— cbr™️ (@cbenjaminrucker) January 20, 2024
they’re getting rid of all the black shows on hbo so they can give kenya barris his biracial cinematic universe
— dark-paul gosselaar (@suprchnk) January 20, 2024
I’m just now realizing Kenya Barris is from around the way. I don’t know where I thought homie was from. But only an LA nigga gonna write about the Bottoms. Now I’m feeling guilty by association. https://t.co/eioy40O6FF
— Ike Moses (@IkeMoses) January 20, 2024
I like Kenya Barris but nobody asked for this.
There are hundreds of amazing fantasy books just waiting to become screenplays. Tackle one of them instead of rehashing The Wizard of Oz. https://t.co/ZSW5ZraxKA
— Serious Black 🗳 (@NicsuPR) January 20, 2024
Can someone please explain to Kenya Barris we already have a black version of The Wizard of Oz? pic.twitter.com/EyblX5JIlt
— goodmonica (@m0brya) January 20, 2024
Kenya Barris walks in the studio offices, yells BIRACIALS like he Mr. Crocker & they cut him a check & give him a production schedule. pic.twitter.com/0bfJoKzTUY
— everybody’s boifren. (@screwyoumegn) January 20, 2024
We of the black delegation have decided that Kenya Barris must be stopped by any means necessary. https://t.co/M7ItlTLSFi
— Miguel (@thatdaffyduck) January 20, 2024
and when cancel culture comes for kenya barris i will say nothing https://t.co/zpJ2yL3Vwm
— adrie rose 🇯🇲 (@adrierising) January 20, 2024
We are over here clamoring for new voices & movies from our perspective & this man wants to remake two MAJOR classics.
I’d hate “The Wiz” to be remade by him either but that movie makes more sense than the original. This is WEIRD. https://t.co/cNP9jSaHiW
— Sea Way (@cpettway79) January 20, 2024
What do you think of Kenya Barris reimagining The Wizard of Oz?
