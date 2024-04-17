Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion always speaks her mind, and because of that, she was honored with an award at the 2024 Planned Parenthood Gala.

The “HISS” rapper made her way to Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday to attend this year’s Planned Parenthood Gala. Meg was in attendance alongside fellow pro-choice celebs, including Patricia Arquette and Busy Philipps.

According to reports from Daily Mail, a table at the event cost between $10K and $250K for the non-profit’s benefit, and as we all know, funding for Planned Parenthood is especially important as the organization has been under attack by Republican lawmakers ever since 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

That same year, Megan Thee Stallion called out politicians in her home state of Texas for trying to control women’s bodies, saying during her Glastonbury set, “Now, y’all know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid-a** men.”

“Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all know that’s my home state,” she told the crowd. “And I want to have it on the record that the motherf***ing hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bulls**t that y’all campaigning for. My body, my motherf***ing choice!”

At the Planned Parenthood Gala, Meg echoed those same sentiments as she was presented with the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award.

“It feels like women have to fight harder than ever to make their own choices regarding their own bodies, families and futures,” the 29-year-old said as she accepted the honor.

She went on to say, “we need to create communities where women can receive sexual and reproductive healthcare with the love, respect, and compassion that they deserve.”

The Houston hottie concluded her powerful speech by saying that she promised to “continue to do my part” by being vocal about these issues to “empower women all around the world.”

Congrats, Meg!