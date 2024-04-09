Thank you, Megan!

Head-Hottie-In-Charge Megan Thee Stallion was back at it again with the thunderous twerks–this time, kicking off her now-viral “Wanna Be” challenge with a thrilling display of cake-clappery that sent social media into a FRENZY.

“IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best a** on IG 🤪 or if you think so tag me in your video 😂 stream WANNA BE,” she captioned on the video that skyrocketed to over 2 million Likes.

The caked up challenge comes just days after the release of her and GloRilla‘s highly anticipated collab “Wanna Be” and its accompanying visuals ahead of the dynamic duo’s upcoming tour.

A benevolent baddie, Meg tagged in SZA, Latto, Normani, Cardi B, and more to join the trending challenge that gets bigger (and bouncier) by the hour.

So far, Big Latto is the only big name to enter the challenge with notable submissions from Baddies star Scotlyn aka Scotty With The Body, and more.

With a hit single, viral challenge, and several sold out shows, Meg and Glo’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour already off to an amazing start.

The tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis and make stops at several major cities across the United States including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22.

The international leg of Megan’s tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany and Ireland.

Who would you want to see participate in the ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge? Will you be pulling up to the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Hot Girl Meg’s social media-shattering twerk vids on the flip.