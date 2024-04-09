Thank you, Megan!
Head-Hottie-In-Charge Megan Thee Stallion was back at it again with the thunderous twerks–this time, kicking off her now-viral “Wanna Be” challenge with a thrilling display of cake-clappery that sent social media into a FRENZY.
“IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best a** on IG 🤪 or if you think so tag me in your video 😂 stream WANNA BE,” she captioned on the video that skyrocketed to over 2 million Likes.
The caked up challenge comes just days after the release of her and GloRilla‘s highly anticipated collab “Wanna Be” and its accompanying visuals ahead of the dynamic duo’s upcoming tour.
A benevolent baddie, Meg tagged in SZA, Latto, Normani, Cardi B, and more to join the trending challenge that gets bigger (and bouncier) by the hour.
So far, Big Latto is the only big name to enter the challenge with notable submissions from Baddies star Scotlyn aka Scotty With The Body, and more.
With a hit single, viral challenge, and several sold out shows, Meg and Glo’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour already off to an amazing start.
The tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis and make stops at several major cities across the United States including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22.
The international leg of Megan’s tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany and Ireland.
Who would you want to see participate in the ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge? Will you be pulling up to the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Hot Girl Meg’s social media-shattering twerk vids on the flip.
Everybody watching Megan Thee Stallion’s IG video pic.twitter.com/oAae2ejJTp
— sweet honey buckin’s most wanted daughter (@SaintNeauxbody) April 7, 2024
New Megan twerk video dropped pic.twitter.com/cLaRdz4jvg
— jadazine ➐ (@houstonhottii) April 7, 2024
Megan, Jhonni & Latto’s challenges got me like: pic.twitter.com/ovWSbH49X7
— I’mma Be A Naysayer For Life (@JTriplett0825) April 9, 2024
That slow motion jump and twerk in a circle… Megan…omg pic.twitter.com/Lu50d96zvX
— Choso’s Hoeso (@I_Heart_WaWa) April 7, 2024
Megan in her comments challenging every body and they momma to a twerk of right now, hide ya wives 😂 pic.twitter.com/g0ES6YWpTP
— ً (@DANKFIEN) April 7, 2024
Continue Slideshow
new megan twerk vid dropped, thank you God for the air in her lungs.
— gbae⋆lola (@gbennylola) April 7, 2024
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.