We used to be a proper society! One where Rihanna risked everything for fashion and clapped back at anyone and everyone on Twitter.
But now, she’s a mother, and she’s trying to tone it down—which includes criticizing her former fashion choices.
During a recent red carpet interview with British Vogue, the Fenty founder owned up to some “fashion icks,” some of which she admits may sound “hypocritical.”
“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” the “Diamonds” singer admitted. “But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'”
It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Rihanna with the same type of risqué looks we have in the past, but even as a mother, she still takes fashion risks in more conservative ways.
Having fun with fashion is just one of the ways Rih first connected with her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and she wants to pass down that same sense of style to both of their sons.
“When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she told ET about dressing her boys—RZA Athelaston Mayers, 2, and Riot Rose Mayers, 8 months. She also called Rocky “the biggest hack” when it comes to learning how to dress her babies.
Rih went on to talk about how much it means to her that she has her own designs for her children to wear, saying, “it’s really incredible.”
‘It’s really fun, it’s cute to see my kids like wear stuff that I made and designed,” she said.
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.