We used to be a proper society! One where Rihanna risked everything for fashion and clapped back at anyone and everyone on Twitter.

But now, she’s a mother, and she’s trying to tone it down—which includes criticizing her former fashion choices.

During a recent red carpet interview with British Vogue, the Fenty founder owned up to some “fashion icks,” some of which she admits may sound “hypocritical.”

“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” the “Diamonds” singer admitted. “But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'”

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Rihanna with the same type of risqué looks we have in the past, but even as a mother, she still takes fashion risks in more conservative ways.

Having fun with fashion is just one of the ways Rih first connected with her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and she wants to pass down that same sense of style to both of their sons.

“When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she told ET about dressing her boys—RZA Athelaston Mayers, 2, and Riot Rose Mayers, 8 months. She also called Rocky “the biggest hack” when it comes to learning how to dress her babies.

Rih went on to talk about how much it means to her that she has her own designs for her children to wear, saying, “it’s really incredible.”