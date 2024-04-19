Bossip Video

The 4/20 holiday is upon us and what better day to pick up some extra goodies for yourself you haven’t tried before?

Once in a blue moon a glorious unofficial holiday like 4/20 lands on a sweet Saturday when the weather is finally warming up. The weekend vibes mixed with the cannabis are almost too good to be true. If you throw something on the grill for the day you really can’t miss it. In addition to the vibes, we have a few products you should try to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

BOSSIP’s List of Products You Should Try For 4/20

Vessel Products

From pipes, pipes, and even what we will dub the best-designed ashtrays on the market you can’t celebrate 4/20 without Vessel.

Cookie’s Dual Chamber Vapes

Cookies’ is pushing innovation in the cannabis industry with vapes that are loaded with two flavors. Each vape has two tanks filled with 0.5g of rosin to deliver dual-strains.

Jimmy John’s teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly for a dope 4/20 treat available from now until 4/21. His specially curated meal is the perfect selection to cure your holiday munchies all for $10. The collection consists of a sandwich of smoked ham, jalapeño ranch, crispy jalapeños, and, herbs. Paired with Jimmy Chips®, a pickle spear, and a Fudge Chocolate Brownie.

Jeter’s Red Label Cannabis Products

Jeter’s is another premier cannabis brand everyone should try at least once. Their new cloud line and red label is calling your name for 4/20 and you should find it and treat yourself.

Curren$y’s Jet Life THC Soda

Curren$y teamed up with Crescent Canna to launch Jet Life THC Soda. The drink is described as a “deliciously potent THC Beverage” that consumers will love.

Cann THC Infused Beverage

To Celebrate 4/20 Cann wants you to stock up on their THC-infused beverage and has very attractive offers. Save 30%, receive a free six-pack, and get free shopping. You can’t beat that!