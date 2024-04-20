Bossip Video

Music industry beefs have been the theme of 2024, but an unlikely competitor has entered the ring. On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department. One song, in particular, caught the attention of fans as it seemingly dissed reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Just when fans thought the beef between the former West couple was done, Taylor Swift reignites the flame. In her song, thanK you aIMee, Swift sings, “I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” Social media buzzed as they realized the lyrics are a reference to North West, Kim K and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter, dancing along to Shake It Off in a TikTok.

Many fans also speculate that the title of the song directly calls the beauty mogul out. The title has all lowercase letters with the acceptation of the letter that spell out “KIM.” The song speaks to Swift reaching great heights in her career because of the hardships she’s faced. Listeners suspect that Kim is the “aIMee” character that Swift refers to throughout the song. In a shocking additional lyric, the Blank Space singer stated that her mother wished that “aIMee” was dead.

Kardashian has not made public statement, but RadarOnline reported that the mother of four posted a picture to her Instagram story of her and friend out at dinner seemingly unbothered by the supposed diss track.

Where Did All The Beef Begin?

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have had a fractured relationship for nearly a decade. It all began in 2009 when Kanye West infamously stormed the stage during Swifts acceptance speech at the VMAs. Many years later in 2016, West released his album, Life of Pablo. Famous, a song on the album, featured the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.” As expected, fans began to ridicule the rapper for the lyric. However, he claimed he received permission from Swift to use the bar.

The Bad Blood singer never directly responded to the song, but in her acceptance speech for Album of Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards, she stated, “As the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

After hearing the speech, Kim Kardashian decided to enter the chat. While speaking with GQ, the SKIMS founder stated that Swift “totally knew that was coming out.” She further addressed the issue on the former reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and doubled down on defending her husband. Immediately after the episode aired, Kim K took it a step further and released video footage of the phone call between her husband and Swift. In the video, the singer was reportedly delighted with the lyric and considered it a compliment.

Swift quickly responded with a lengthy statement denying that the full story was being told. It wasn’t until 2020 that the singer cleared her name in a leak of the full conversation between Swift and West. It showed that Swift never directly gave West permission and that she didn’t know all of the lyrics.