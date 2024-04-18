Bossip Video

The LAPD is reportedly investigating Kanye West for physical battery after he allegedly punched a man who touched his wife, Bianca Censori. Initial reports said that the man “pushed” the rapper’s spouse, but Kanye’s rep says it was “physical and sexual assault.”

On April 17, images circulated of a happy Kanye West ride-hopping at Disneyland with his wife Bianca Censoi and rapper Yung Lean. Fans even uploaded pictures of West in the park enjoying his time at the “most magical place on earth.”

According to TMZ, however, at some point in the day, Kanye became the suspect in an LAPD battery investigation after he “punched a man in the face” after he allegedly pushed or grabbed Bianca Censori.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Ye alleged that the man actually physically and sexually assaulted Bianca and violated her personal space.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted,” said the rep.

Hopefully, this ordeal was caught on camera so it will corroborate Kanye’s side of the story.

One thing to remember about Ye is that he’s from the Southside of Chicago and he doesn’t play.