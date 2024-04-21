Bossip Video

Nearly a month after its release, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is still the talk of the music industry. Her impact has been immense, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Later this month, a documentary called Call Me Country: BeyonceÌ & Nashville’s Renaissance explores Beyoncé, the album, and how they’ve impacted the country music genre.

According to the Tennessean, the film aims to analyze Beyoncé’s official inauguration to the country genre and the history surrounding Black Country artists. Produced by CNN FlashDocs under Warner Bros. Discovery, the film is set to be released on Apr. 26, 2024, on Max (formerly known as HBOMax).

Warner Bros. Discovery released a public statement:

“BeyonceÌ’s highly anticipated album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ released March 29, arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America. Some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists, while others stick to a much narrower view of a genre that predominately centers around straight, white men.”

Although focused on the mother of three, the film will also examine other country-blending artists like Lil Nas X. how they are “challenging the country music status quo and how Black artists in Nashville have been laying the foundation for this transformation for some time.”

The film features interviews from several country music standouts, including Rhiannon Giddens who happens to be the banjo player on Texas Hold ‘Em. John and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer, Aaron Vance, and Denitia are also set to appear. Country music experts like ToureÌ, Larisha Paul, Chris Molanphy, Kyle Coroneos, Keith Hill, and Co-Directors of the Black Opry, Holly G. and Tanner D use their expertise to provide analysis throughout the film.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Beyoncé released her eighth solo studio album, Cowboy Carter, on Mar. 29, 2024. Beyoncé reportedly decided to fully embrace her country roots feeling ousted after her 2016 performance at the Country Music Awards. The 16 carriages singer has received high praise and acclaim for the album thus far.