Adding to his business portfolio, 50 Cent announces the launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, LA. His well-established production company, G-Unit Film & Television, hopes to bring more opportunities to the city as it continues to tell meaningful stories.

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, has put away his mic for the time being and stepped into the shoes of a production company CEO. The rapper founded G-Unit Film & Television in 2003, bringing viewers some of their favorite shows. In collaboration with STARZ, the production company has produced BMF, Power, and Ghost. According to TheGrio, the production company will begin to bring non-scripted projects to TV screens in July 2024.

The rapper also stated that building the studios in Shreveport was intentional. He aims to bring the city more jobs, opportunities, and economic growth.

In a statement to Billboard, 50 Cent stated, “As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport.” He continued, “Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux completely supported the idea and stated that the city is the perfect place to tell untold stories.

“We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish,” the mayor stated.

X Users Say 50 Cent Is Coming For Tyler Perry’s Gig!

Once the news broke that 50 Cent was opening a large studio lot, fans naturally thought of Tyler Perry. In 2015, Perry purchased the former land of Fort McPherson in Atlanta, GA, with plans to build a city-like studio lot. The studios officially opened in 2019, making the playwright the first Black person to own a major film production studio. Much like the plans of G-Unit Studios, Tyler Perry Studios created a lot of jobs and opportunities for local Atlanta residents, stimulating economic growth.

50 Cent seemingly follows Perry’s footsteps, causing viewers to compare the two media moguls. One user went as far as to say that the rapper “is becoming the male Tyler Perry.” Fifty notoriously trolls fellow celebs, rappers, and even his baby mamas online. However, he refused to go along with fans referring to him as “male Tyler Perry.” He took to Instagram to make it clear that Perry is not to be played with.

Just a few hours later, the TV producer doubled down. He stated that Perry may play a woman in movies, but warned against underestimating him. He also said that he has met the 54-year-old and has experienced firsthand that Perry is far from soft. Perry has yet to respond or make a public statement regarding the comments or G-Unit Studios.

Outside of cracking jokes, X users are also recognizing 50 Cent’s ascension from rapper to businessman and congratulating him on his new venture.