Once again, 50 Cent is taunting Stevie J, this time resurrecting accusations about the former Bad Boy Records producer‘s sexual preference. Despite Stevie saying he’s ready to “beat the sh*t” out of the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist, 50’s calling him “Diddy’s boyfriend” and making more disparaging remarks online.

In the latest chapter of the messy back and forth, 50 posted a picture of himself in an ad for his Branson Cognac with a shady caption aimed at Stevie.

“Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out,” he wrote referencing Stevie J’s most recent interview. “He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL.”

The post (surprisingly) has been deleted.

50 also posted a photo carousel that contained reports from various media sites alleging that Stevie was homosexual. The rumor was first spread by the award-winning producer’s former fiancée, Joseline Hernandez, during their nasty breakup in 2016.

A headline for one of the articles read: “Stevie J: Joseline Calling Me Gay Doesn’t Bother Me.”

In the caption, 50 — real name Curtis Jackson III — encouraged fans to swipe left to see the headline for the second article that read:

“Joseline Hernandez accuses Stevie J of gay porn addiction.”

The hip-hop mogul’s petty jab came almost three days after he made fun of Stevie being named in producer Lil Rod’s eyebrow-raising lawsuit against Diddy. As previously reported, producer Lil Rod (real name Rodney Jones Jr.) initiated a lawsuit in February, accusing Diddy of coercing him into procuring sex workers and participating in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, he implicated Stevie and even presented blurry images purported to be “screenshots” of the former Love & Hip-Hop star anally penetrating a Caucasian male that Diddy allegedly “provided” to Lil Rod.

Although adult film star D’Angelo Marquis has come forward, asserting that those screenshots feature him, 50 Cent still chose to taunt Stevie on Instagram on Thursday (March 28) out of spite.

“Whoa say it ain’t so @hitmansteviej_1 WTF, this s*** is a mess,” the “In Da Club” rapper captioned a screenshot of a news outlet reporting about Stevie’s homosexual intercourse allegations.

Stevie slammed 50 in the comments section, writing, “Get ya money Curtis we know this entertainment but ain’t no truth to dat!” While replying to a fan, he added, “N***a must be ready to meet his maker.”

He followed up with a video, teasing the rapper about Daphne Joy’s mention in the pending suit. Joy, 50’s ex-girlfriend, was accused of being a paid “sex worker” in Lil Rod’s bombshell complaint.

“Curtis what’s good, man? You in your feelings about Daphne because she with the gang now? Or is that you sucking Lil Rod d***?” Stevie fired back in a video posted to social media on March 28.

The former reality TV star also threatened to fight 50.

“However it go, I wanna shoot the fade n***a. F*** all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something. Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you wanna do, Curtis? Curtisss!”

Stevie J calls out 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/TNJ74HRGse — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 28, 2024

Now Stevie J’s clapping back, again, and calling 50 Cent an “Uncle Tom” in a new interview.

