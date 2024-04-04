Once again, 50 Cent is taunting Stevie J, this time resurrecting accusations about the former Bad Boy Records producer‘s sexual preference. Despite Stevie saying he’s ready to “beat the sh*t” out of the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist, 50’s calling him “Diddy’s boyfriend” and making more disparaging remarks online.
In the latest chapter of the messy back and forth, 50 posted a picture of himself in an ad for his Branson Cognac with a shady caption aimed at Stevie.
“Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out,” he wrote referencing Stevie J’s most recent interview. “He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL.”
The post (surprisingly) has been deleted.
50 also posted a photo carousel that contained reports from various media sites alleging that Stevie was homosexual. The rumor was first spread by the award-winning producer’s former fiancée, Joseline Hernandez, during their nasty breakup in 2016.
A headline for one of the articles read: “Stevie J: Joseline Calling Me Gay Doesn’t Bother Me.”
In the caption, 50 — real name Curtis Jackson III — encouraged fans to swipe left to see the headline for the second article that read:
“Joseline Hernandez accuses Stevie J of gay porn addiction.”
The hip-hop mogul’s petty jab came almost three days after he made fun of Stevie being named in producer Lil Rod’s eyebrow-raising lawsuit against Diddy. As previously reported, producer Lil Rod (real name Rodney Jones Jr.) initiated a lawsuit in February, accusing Diddy of coercing him into procuring sex workers and participating in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, he implicated Stevie and even presented blurry images purported to be “screenshots” of the former Love & Hip-Hop star anally penetrating a Caucasian male that Diddy allegedly “provided” to Lil Rod.
Although adult film star D’Angelo Marquis has come forward, asserting that those screenshots feature him, 50 Cent still chose to taunt Stevie on Instagram on Thursday (March 28) out of spite.
“Whoa say it ain’t so @hitmansteviej_1 WTF, this s*** is a mess,” the “In Da Club” rapper captioned a screenshot of a news outlet reporting about Stevie’s homosexual intercourse allegations.
Stevie slammed 50 in the comments section, writing, “Get ya money Curtis we know this entertainment but ain’t no truth to dat!” While replying to a fan, he added, “N***a must be ready to meet his maker.”
He followed up with a video, teasing the rapper about Daphne Joy’s mention in the pending suit. Joy, 50’s ex-girlfriend, was accused of being a paid “sex worker” in Lil Rod’s bombshell complaint.
“Curtis what’s good, man? You in your feelings about Daphne because she with the gang now? Or is that you sucking Lil Rod d***?” Stevie fired back in a video posted to social media on March 28.
The former reality TV star also threatened to fight 50.
“However it go, I wanna shoot the fade n***a. F*** all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something. Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you wanna do, Curtis? Curtisss!”
Stevie J calls out 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/TNJ74HRGse
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 28, 2024
Now Stevie J’s clapping back, again, and calling 50 Cent an “Uncle Tom” in a new interview.
Hit the flip for that.
Stevie J Called Out 50 For Making Fun Of Diddy’s Homeland Security Raids
During an interview with TMZ on April 2, the Grammy award-winning producer reiterated his disdain for 50 Cent, accusing him of spreading “propaganda and lies” regarding the recent raids conducted at Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami, as well as other mounting allegations against the mogul. He also accused 50 of attempting to undermine the Black community and labeled him an “Uncle Tom.”
“I’ve never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about,” said Stevie, “I’ve known him for 29 years, with guys like 50–Uncle Tom cats like that–he wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else.
He also urged 50 to go be a comedian elsewhere and told TMZ that he’s ultimately unbothered.
“I’m not concerned about this n***a Curtis, he’s an Uncle Tom and that’s what it is.”
Stevie also asserted that he was present during the Homeland Security raid at Diddy’s Miami residence, alleging that officials used “excessive” force—worse than anything he had ever witnessed—to investigate the former Ciroc ambassador’s home.
Watch the interview below.
Thoughts?
Continue Slideshow
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.