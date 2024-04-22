Bossip Video

The Devastating Update: A Grieving Family Continues Fighting For Justice

In a saga of tragedy and accountability, Ricky Cobb II’s family has not let the world forget his untimely death at the hands of Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan during a routine traffic stop on July 31, 2023. According to NewsOne, the family of the slain 33-year-old is now filing a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorney Bakari Sellers delivered a piercing assessment of the shooting, stating, “This wasn’t a tragedy. It was a crime.”

According to ABC News, “the lawsuit claims that during the incident, Brett Seide told troopers on the scene that Cobb was wanted for violating a protective order in Ramsey County. There was no such warrant.”

In addition to Cobb’s heartbroken mother, his murder leaves behind five children. Olivia Stroh shared the “horrifying” experience of explaining to their 7-year-old son that police killed Cobb instead of helping him.

“I just want to say that the pain that I felt from having to tell my son that the person he looks up to — the person who’s supposed to protect and serve – he shot his daddy,” Stroh said. “It’s horrifying to tell him that — he’s seven. And he doesn’t deserve this. Ricky doesn’t deserve this. His four other children don’t deserve this, and he absolutely needs justice, she said.”

The incident stemmed from a minor vehicle infraction—non-functioning rear lights. It quickly turned deadly after the troopers claimed they found an outstanding warrant.

Despite the minimal threat he posed, Trooper Londregan and two other officers attempted to arrest Cobb. When he resisted and tried to flee, Londregan fatally shot him twice after a brief chase.

Previous Legal Battles And Their Echoes

As BOSSIP previously reported, the initial responses to the incident led to Londregan facing charges, including second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter.

Nyra Fields-Miller, Cobb’s mother, poignantly captured the ongoing torment of her loss. She expressed that while the legal actions were steps towards justice, they could not replace her son.

“It’s been six months since that trooper killed my son, but it might as well have been six minutes because the pain doesn’t go away,” said Miller-Fields.

According to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, the charges underscore the unnecessary use of deadly force. She argued the lethal actions didn’t prevent any immediate harm to the public or the officers involved.

A Call To Accountability: Formal Complaint Filed By Cobb’s Family

Amid the swirling public and private grief, Cobb’s family, fortified by legal counsel from Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and F. Clayton Tyler, lodged a formal complaint with Minnesota’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (POST).

ABC News states the complaint emphasized the officers faced no immediate threat. This is apparent on bodycam and dashcam footage showing Cobb was unarmed.

This story may seem to have one clear image of right and wrong. Yet, social media conversations also show that some agree that the officers were doing their “due diligence.”

The Crucial Message From Cobb’s Legal Team With The New Federal Lawsuit

Sellers criticized the police for their failure to de-escalate the situation, stressing that none of the officers present acted to prevent Cobb’s death.

“These two troopers created this situation, escalated it and then Londregan ended it by stealing Ricky Cobb II from his family forever,” Sellers said.

This incident is not isolated but a part of a distressing pattern of police violence that disproportionately affects Black communities.

It underscores the urgent need for systemic reform and greater accountability within law enforcement agencies.

Washington Post’s “Fatal Force” database shows that police officers in the U.S. kill about 1,000 people each year, with Black and often unarmed victims overrepresented when compared to other races.

Unfortunately and unfairly, the advice others use to avoid extra citations could save a Black life. As you drive, please continue to obey traffic laws and consider the following safety tips for African Americans at a traffic stop by Eric Matthew Law:

TURN SIGNAL

TURN OFF THE IGNITION

REMAIN IN YOUR CAR

HANDS ON THE WHEEL

REACH FOR DOCUMENTS ONLY WHEN ASKED

TELL THE OFFICER WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO BEFORE YOU DO IT

REMAIN STILL WHILE THE OFFICER IS RUNNING YOUR LICENSE

REMEMBER YOUR RIGHTS BUT ASSERT THEM POLITELY

SIGN THE TICKET

SIGNAL AND DRIVE AWAY SLOWLY

BOSSIP continues to follow this story since the start, with the first anniversary of Cobb’s death approaching. The plight of Ricky Cobb II remains a call for sustained advocacy, policy reform, and community engagement to attain a truly justice system that is actually just. Stories like this Cobb’s tragically repeat throughout Black history and, unfortunately, in the headlines.