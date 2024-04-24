Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer have denied the new allegations against her in a lawsuit from a videographer she previously employed.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles earlier this week, videographer Emilio Garcia accused the rapper of fostering a toxic work environment. In his complaint, Garcia alleges that he was forced to watch Thee Stallion have sex with another woman during a tour stop in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

The Houston native’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, has responded to these claims in a statement to Page Six, shutting down Emilio’s story and writing off the claims as an attempt to “embarrass” the rapper.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court,” Spiro told the publication.

Further on in his suit, Garcia claims he was forced to see the sexual encounter as he was unable to leave the moving vehicle at the time, saying he is traumatized by what he allegedly witnessed. He spoke to NBC News upon filing the lawsuit, saying, “I felt uncomfortable, I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Garcia went on to claim in his complaint that as a result of the alleged incident, he has been dealing with several mental health issues, which include “mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress.”

Not only does Garcia claim he had to watch the explicit encounter, but goes on the allege that the “WAP” rapper warned him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” before retaliating against him with a pay cut.

According to Page Six, Emilio claims that Megan and her team changed his monthly rate of $4,000 to a “pay-per-task” system after the trip, which ultimately meant him earning “significantly less” money for his work.

The videographer’s accusations don’t stop there, he’s also claiming the TSU alum verbally abused him during his employment. On the same trip to Spain where he allegedly witnessed Megan’s sexual encounter, he claims the rapper fat-shamed him, referring to him as a “fat b***h” and telling him to “spit [his] food out.”

Having worked with Meg since 2018, Emilio was ultimately fired from his role as the rapper’s personal cameraman in June 2023. Garcia’s attorneys claimed to Page Six that his firing was “direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal behavior and failure to pay him properly.”