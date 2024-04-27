Bossip Video

There are few female buddy comedies out there and even fewer for Black films, but thanks to trailblazers like Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, and SZA, we won’t have to wait much longer.

According to Deadline, Issa Rae is set to produce the untitled feature for TriStar Pictures. Rae’s Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont will direct the film using a screenplay by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton.

This upcoming film is already overflowing with Black Girl Magic. Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi will produce through Rae’s banner HOORAE, joined by ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis, and Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks from Macro Film Studios. Singleton is co-producing. Big Boss’ Palmer and Sharon Palmer are executive producing. Macro Film Studios is coming on board to co-finance and produce.

Keke and SZA’s undeniable chemistry lit up the stage of Saturday Night Live back in December 2022, when Palmer hosted and SZA was the musical guest. While this project marks SZA’s acting debut, the Grammy award winner had been exploring various opportunities, and the chance to collaborate with Palmer again was simply irresistible.

Issa Rae Talks Lack Of Support For Black Stories After Rap Sh!t Becomes Latest Cancellation Casualty

Achieving box office success could pose a challenge for the team, given Hollywood’s historical lack of support for and spotlight on the female buddy comedy genre. Nevertheless, we’re optimistic that this time around, things will take a different turn.

Support or lack thereof was a recent topic Issa discussed with Net-a-Porter after the cancellation of Rap Sh!t at HBO Max after two seasons.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) side — get canned,” Rae said. “You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority. I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable — and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

She also spoke Time Magazine and stated that Hollywood is “scared and clueless” while being “at the mercy of Wall Street.”

“Now these conglomerate leaders are also making the decisions about Hollywood. Y’all aren’t creative people. Stick to the money. The people that are taking chances are on platforms like TikTok: that’s what’s getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you’re killing your own industry,” Rae said.

“I recognize that I have to do well economically to be able to make change,” she says. “That’s frustrating, that’s ugly. But I recognize that money moves things faster—and so much of what I do is with the intention to help make those moves.”

It’s about time our community had a Black female buddy comedy. We’re confident not only will Black women feel acknowledged and empowered, but also show up in full force to support. The success of Will Packer’s Girls Trip and the enduring popularity of the 1997 classic B.A.P.S. prove fans are ready and waiting.

Are you excited for the new film? Will you go out and support? Let us know your thoughts below!