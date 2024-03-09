Bossip Video

SZA is coming clean about her decision to remove her breast implants.

The “Snooze” singer made an appearance on the S.H.E. MD podcast and revealed that her family’s history of breast cancer was the determining factor, PEOPLE reports.

“When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but.. there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,’ she said on the show. “And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”

The 34-year-old Grammy winner learned that she had more than a 50% lifetime risk of developing the disease that both her mother and aunt were diagnosed with. SZA also revealed that she was cautioned against getting implants due to extensive scar tissue in her breasts. She was hardheaded decided to have the surgery despite the risk factors saying,

“So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me. I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn’t feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they’re just my boobs.”

Thankfully, all seems to be well with SZA’s chest earrings these days. However, her story should be a wakeup call for those looking to achieve perfection. Black women diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. have a 40% mortality rate—the highest of any racial or ethnic group.

Ladies, be careful!