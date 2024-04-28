Bossip Video

The artist formerly known as Kanye West seems to be taking a page out of George Bush’s book.

According to Complex, a new lawsuit accuses Ye of discrimination towards Black staff members at the now-defunct Donda Academy.

A former security guard, named in the claim as Benjamin Deshon Provo, alleges that the Vultures rapper fired him for refusing to cut his locs and often berated other Black employees.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” according to the outlet. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Does Kanye West not like Black people? Surely, the same man who claimed that “slavery was a choice” would have a little more respect for his own kind. What a shock!

Provo reportedly began working for Donda Academy back in 2021 and has since claimed the rapper caused him “emotional distress.”

“Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired,” the man claims. “Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability.”

Additionally, white staff members were paid $5 more per hour than Black employees, The Root reports. Ye allegedly also banned books that covered Black history including ones about Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the black community,” the former employee claims.

The rapper also allegedly wanted to create a jail program at the Christian school and lock children in cages. Along with verbally assaulting faculty and staff, Ye is also said to have praised and celebrated antisemitism at the school, following his ousting from Adidas following Hitler praise.

All skkkinfolk are surely not kkkinfolk.