The only way that the community at large will even remotely begin to trust the police or law enforcement officials is if there is complete transparency and honesty when it comes to questionable cases where the police have taken a life. Last week, BOSSIP reported on the death of Samuel Sterling who was hit by an unmarked police car while fleeing an arrest.

According to Fox1 7News, video of the fatal incident has been released to the public via the team of lawyers who are now representing the Sterling family in their quest for justice.

An emergency press conference was held at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids and said they received the footage from a non-law enforcement source.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Ven Johnson recently reacted to the gruesome video.

“My god, it’s unfathomable that you will run over a person who’s running from you,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who led the press conference. “Haven’t we seen enough? Haven’t we seen enough?” Ven Johnson, a Detroit-based lawyer, added.

Warning! The contents of the following video are edited but can still be triggering. Please consider your mental health before watching.

Play

We will be following this case closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.