Bossip Video

Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist, Quavo, recently returned to his hometown to host the 7th annual Huncho Day sports and culture celebration and he made a major Migo milestone.

This year was different however as it marked the debut of incorporating both football and basketball exhibition games into the event, alongside an increased emphasis on Quavo’s advocacy for reducing gun violence.

The Migos rapper introduced the groundbreaking “Huncho Social Impact Hub,” powered by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, aimed at delivering crucial resources to Atlanta families.

Supported by the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Hawks, this initiative brings together community-based organizations to make a meaningful impact in the Atlanta community.

BOSSIP was on hand and can confirm that the organizations included the Atlanta City Mayor’s Office, Atlanta Falcons Foundation, Atlanta Hawks Foundation, Be SMART, 100 Black Men, Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E Hustlers, Live Free, Offender Alumni Association, Students Demand Action, Tender Foundation, and The Rocket Foundation.

Additionally, the Atlanta City Mayor’s Office activated their Resurgens Grant Fund, Office of Film and Entertainment, and ATL Year of the Youth divisions at the hub.

Joining him on the field as coaches were LSU women’s NCAA basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson, Atlanta native King Harris, Atlanta Falcons Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III as well as Comedian and social media sensation Druski who, like Quavo, also hails from Gwinnett County.

This year Huncho Day was sold out with 4,000 attendees from Atlanta ultimately raising $50,000 for the Rocket Foundation in support of gun violence prevention.

Quavo wrapped up Huncho Day with an exclusive pre-opening event for friends and family at his newly launched restaurant and sports bar venture, V12, alongside co-owners Vinny and Kelan Watson.

Congrats to Quavo for making a difference with another successful Huncho Day!

See more photos below!