Quavo is firing back at “crackhead Michael Jackson” Chris Brown for his “Weakest Link” diss with help from his late nephew Takeoff. Unfortunately for Huncho, he’s catching shade from his ex Saweetie after she was mentioned (again) amid the Breezy beef.

On Monday, Quavo dropped his Chris Brown diss “Over Hoes & B***s” and called out the singer in not just the song, but the cover art which shows him choking Chris, a play on a photo of Breezy seemingly choking a woman.

The Migo then choked the singer lyrically with mentions of Breezy’s 2009 domestic violence against Rihanna and scoffed at Chris’ claim that he wanted to “break his face” at Paris Fashion Week.

“P****y n***a, pull up, crash out about your bae. Lil’ b***h come dance battle with my drake, you been f**ked you bag up when you punched Rih in the face / Talking ’bout fashion week, you sparing who, come punch me in my face/ It ain’t nothing but a fade.”

He also mentions Breezy’s ex Karrueche who’s seemingly at the center of the drama and mentions the singer’s alleged fight with Usher that Quavo claims was about protecting Teyana Taylor.

“Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some c****e? You still f***d up ’bout Karrueche?/ You tried to beat up Teyana but Usher wouldn’t let you do it/ The cocaine got ’em, your honor, bipolar disorder, no wonder/ You was the greatest, n****, you fumbled, going out sad, I’m watching you crumble,” he raps.

He goes on to call Brown the “crackhead Michael Jackson” and brags about being able to turn a “model b***” into “a Saweetie” as a note that he’s unbothered by Breezy’s alleged hookup with her.

He also cautioned Chris against bringing up his late nephew Takeoff, who’s also featured posthumously on the track, after Chris said fans wished Quavo died instead.

“This bullet got your name/ Don’t ever bring up Take, p***y,” raps Quavo.

Chris Brown Clowns Quavo’s “Over Hoes & B***s” Diss, Saweetie Joins In

Chris Brown was apparently unimpressed by Quavo’s diss and he clowned him on his InstaStory.

“Google raps,” wrote Breezy. “That s**t is pooooooop.” “Damn and I was excited,” he added. “That s**t don’t even need a response. Takeoff rap better.”

Quavo’s ex Saweetie whom he dated for three years, then called out the Migo by exposing a January DM from him.

“Hopefully the model he turns into me replies,” wrote the “Icy Grl” rapper.

The DM reads in part;

“Damn. We use to mean af to eac…”

As you can imagine social media has a LOT to say about the track…

What do YOU think about Quavo’s “Over Hoes & B***s” diss response to Chris Brown?