The gag is…two gorgeous gals have been announced as guest judges for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Paramount+ today unveiled the official trailer for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag All Stars, and in it, we see the star-studded guest judge lineup that includes Keke Palmer, Anitta, Alec Mapa, Brothers Osborne (T.J. & John), Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and Stephanie Hsu.

The new season centered around chari-tea begins streaming exclusively on the service on Friday, May 17 with two all-new episodes featuring Keke and Stephanie Psu as guest judges.

A press release reports that in season nine, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing.

The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges. This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The eight queens returning to Drag Race are Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective,

Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness,

Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project,

Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation,

Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) for Miracle of Love,

Jorgeous (Season 14) for The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)…

Shannel (Season 1, ALL STARS 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America…

and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA.

Additionally, Paramount+ reports that new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on May 17 and will take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Will YOU be watching RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 when it premieres Friday, May 17 on Paramont+?

For more information on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and up-to-date news, go here. Join the conversation by using #DragRace and #AllStars9, and follow the official accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED is produced by MTV and World of Wonder.