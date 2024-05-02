Bossip Video

An Alabama woman is going viral for claiming that Lil’ Kim’s signature matrix dance moves helped save her life during a nearby shootout.

Even with the social media era thriving in its golden age traditional mediums like the news and local television can still create viral sensations. Reporters are notorious for seeking attention-grabbing stories and grabbing animated witnesses to recap what happened.

According to Complex, that exact situation happened in Alabama when a woman claimed that Lil Kim’s “Quiet Storm” dance saved her life.

On April 26, shots rang off at Westgate Village Apartments in Dothan, Alabama near resident Shariah Taylor. Taylor fearing for her safety did what she thought was best and broke out Lil Kim’s signature “Quiet Storm” matrix-like dance moves to show how she dodged bullets in real time.

Yes, she was serious.

“I hear pop, pop, pop, about 7 rounds,” said Taylor. “So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil’ Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

It’s good to see that despite the danger Ms. Taylor is still in good spirits. Who knew that hitting the Lil Kim could be life-saving?

Watch the full report on Shariah Taylor below.