Bossip Video
1 of 7

Lil Kim is claiming that a heralded publication tried to “sabotage” her with the release of a cover image that she (and her fans) say is unrecognizable. “Who is this? Cuz that’s not the photo I approved or any other content they’ve put out,” wrote the Queen Bee on her InstaStory.

Ebony Magazine Covers

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / EBONY Magazine

Unfortunately for her, the art director behind the image is alleging that the AI-adjacent picture was actually her doing, and now a “he said, she said” debate is raging on.

On Tuesday, EBONY Magazine released a series of covers celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.

The covers included 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, and Lil Kim.

And while the other aforementioned male rappers had no issue with the final look of their covers, the legendary femcee and her fans cried foul over her heavily-edited photo.

At one point the criticism for the heavily airbrushed photo grew so loud that Keith Major, the now former photography director at EBONY, openly said that Lil Kim took creative control over the pic.

“Man, she wanted to be in control of the retouching so this is what we got,” wrote Major in an Instagram comments section.

According to the Hardcore rapper, however, that’s untrue and she’s got the receipts to prove it.

“I always told Ebony it looked like a painting but they didn’t wanna listen,” wrote Kim on her InstaStory. “They said they love it. It’s the sabotage for me. The funny s### about this, is that this is THEIR retoucher!” she added taking a clear shot at Keith Major’s retouching claims.

She then went on to show what her approved image looked like—-but according to fans, it’s incredibly hard to see the difference.

 

Hit the flip to see Lil Kim’s EBONY Magazine receipts.

Late Tuesday, Lil Kim reposted a message from a member of her team who released a side-by-side photo of the “approved” photo versus the EBONY magazine cover.

“Me & @LikKimTheQueenBee stayed up for hours wit the team & chose this 1…we have the receipts fool!” wrote Kim’s team member over the photo they wanted to be used for the cover.

Social media manager @Rayeesuh of Candidly Social, another ally of Kim’s, also backed up the rapper and blasted the photography director.

@KeithMajor How about we talk about your photo exposure so low we couldn’t even salvage them,” wrote the Candidly Social head. “At the end of the day it was EBONY’s retouchers who edited the photo. I also heard you got fired after this. Let’s talk about that, sir.”

Similarly, a stylist on set also made similar claims in the Queen Bee’s defense.

Despite Kim and her team’s claims, some people can’t quite spot the difference in the two photos. Others, however, are on her side ad they’re tired of the disrespect thrown her way.

 

 

What do YOU think about this messy cover photo fracas?

See the rest of EBONY magazine’s 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop covers on the flip.

Swizz Beatz

Ebony Magazine Covers

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

Story By @mrkevinharry

Photographer @keithmajor

Editor-in-Chief & SVP, Programming @mariellebobo

Creative Direction @inrashidasworld

Video By @megamedia

Stylist @thereelmclovin

Groomer Niecy Small

Executive Producer @tracseysees

Rick Ross

Ebony Magazine Covers

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine


Story By @janeebolden

Photographer @shamaalbloodman

Editor-in-Chief & SVP, Programming @mariellebobo

Creative Director @inrashidasworld

Video By @megamedia

Style Direction @untouchablemmg

Stylist Ana Aranda

Groomer Pero Antunes

Executive Producer @princessmbanuzue

Busta Rhymes

Ebony Magazine Covers

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

Story By @mmlunlimited

Photographer @keithmajor

Editor-in-Chief & SVP, Programming @mariellebobo

Creative Direction @inrashidasworld @juneambrose

Videography @worldwiderev @webuildheroes

Video Editing @megamedia

Style Director @ugomozie

Groomer @jessicasmalls

Prop Stylist @wendy_c_photo

Floral Designer @mikemcmanus.nyc

Executive Producer @traceysees

50 Cent

50 Cent x EBONY

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

Story By @arshaw23

Photographer @keithmajor

Editor-in-Chief & SVP, Programming @mariellebobo

Creative Director @inrashidasworld

Video By @megamedia

Stylist @lovingrachel

Groomer @jessicasmalls

Executive Producer @traceysees

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567
Categories: Magazine Covers
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.