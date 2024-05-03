OWN’s new dating series The Never Ever Mets is airing a new episode TONIGHT, and we’ve got an exclusive clip!
A press release reports that the 10-episode series hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones centers around seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person!
Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.
Will their online romances last when things get real or will they fizzle out amid fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy, and for some, physical intimacy in the “boom boom room.”
At the end of the process, some will be going home together while others choose to sign out for good.
The Never Ever Mets Premiere Clip
In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see the couples judging each others’ relationships. The group is asked questions like “Which couple is the least compatible” “Which couple argues the most” and “Which couple is the most toxic.”
The group unanimously agrees to almost every question that Brandan and Sienna are in trouble.
“I think Sienna is looking for somebody with a little more backbone or spine to challenge her,” says Gregg.
Watch the uncomfortable moment below.
A new episode of The Never Ever Mets airs tonight Friday, May 3 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN and streams on Max.
